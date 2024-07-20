We've got a bunch of noob champs. UPDATE: Valentina breaks the noob skid! (kinda sorta)

don't ask
I just realized every UFC champion is a noob champion. Mackhachev is the most senior champion, with 3 defences... but 2 of them are against a featherweight and he's already talking about moving up a weightclass.
Aspinall - 1 defence
Jones - 0 defences
Perreira - 2 defences
Du Plessis - 1 defence
Muhammad - 0 defences
Mackhachev - 3 defences
Topuria - 0 defences
Merab - 0 defences
Pantoja - 2 defences
Pennington - 0 defences
Shevchenko - 7 defences first run, 0 defenses this run
Zhang - 2 defences
Can any of these champions go on a title reign? Is it even possible with how infrequently champions fight in 2024? Perreira is the only person who actually seems to be fighting frequently enough to go on a run, but he will always have a question mark until we see him overcome grappling.
EDIT: removed Leon Edwards and his 2 title defenses, added a defence for Aspinall
EDIT 2: added DDP's defence.
EDIT 3: as of 08/25/2024 courtesy of @WoozyFailGuy (the image doesn't count Grasso's title defence that ended in a draw)
EDIT 4: Valentina breaks the skid! Added her and Merab.
Last edited: