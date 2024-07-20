We've got a bunch of noob champs. UPDATE: Jones flees MMA instead of risking Aspinall

don't ask
I just realized every UFC champion is a noob champion. Mackhachev is the most senior champion, with 3 defences... but 2 of them are against a featherweight and he's already talking about moving up a weightclass.
Aspinall - 1 defence
Ankalaev- 0 defences
Du Plessis - 2 defences
Jacke Della Maddalena - 0 defences
Mackhachev - 4 defences
Volkanovski - 5 title defences first run, 0 title defenses this run
Merab - 2 defences
Pantoja - 3 defences
Harrison - 0 defences
Shevchenko - 7 defences first run, 1 defense this run
Zhang - 1 defence first run, 3 defences this run
Can any of these champions go on a title reign? Is it even possible with how infrequently champions fight in 2024? Perreira is the only person who actually seems to be fighting frequently enough to go on a run, but he will always have a question mark until we see him overcome grappling.
EDIT: removed Leon Edwards and his 2 title defenses, added a defence for Aspinall
EDIT 2: added DDP's defence.
EDIT 3: as of 08/25/2024 courtesy of @WoozyFailGuy (the image doesn't count Grasso's title defence that ended in a draw)
EDIT 4: Valentina breaks the skid! Added her and Merab.
EDIT 5: Pena takes back the belt.
EDIT 6: Topuria drops Max for his first defence.
This is out of date, but thought it was interesting. Finishing rates of champions:
EDIT 7: Haven't updated this in a long time. Topuria, Islam, Merab, Pantoja, Zhang, DDP and Jones have all had title defenses. Am I forgetting anyone?
EDIT 8: Ankalaev defeats Perreira. On the feet.
EDIT 9: Volk's got his belt back.
EDIT 10: Jack Della Maddalena does something that shocked me and takes the belt off Belal via decision.
EDIT 11: Kayla rips off Pena's arm, Merab defends again and somehow I missed the update for when Shevchenko defended against Fiorot.
