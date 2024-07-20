We've got a bunch of noob champs. UPDATE: Jones flees MMA instead of risking Aspinall

There's multiple factors at play here. First off, MMA is hard. Probably the hardest singular athletic sport in the world, therefore, being a dominant champion is incredibly cumbersome, evidenced by there being so few all time reigns. Secondly, elite fighters fight less often than ever, with some defending their belts once a year. Additionally, the talent levels aren't chasm wide, with skill sets being closer, so contenders have a better chance of taking a title and defenses becoming more difficult. You mix that with a significantly larger roster where fighters have to win more fights than they used to in order to get a title shot due to rankings, along with the sport being less of a meritocracy than ever the last few years, and you end up where we are.



Still, Volkanovski, Adesanya and Usman lost their belts recently and were coming off of good, dominant runs which fall short of all time numbers. Heavyweight has always had a hot potato belt. Lightweight's all time record is three which Islam just tied with Penn, Khabib and Benson. It's unlikely in recent history anyone will come close to the reigns that Jones, Silva, Aldo and Georges had for a multitude of reasons, but we aren't that far removed from three top tier reigns that ended.