Recently I have noticed several articles in the media discussing the idea of conscription in a 'hypothetical' WW3 scenario. These articles have been published in various countries such as Great Britain, Germany, Canada and my country Australia. There could be more but thats what I have noticed. It appears to be a coordinated testing the waters from global powers through the media. Here is an example from Australia ;Do you think we should be worried that something is being prepared or at least discussed behind the scenes and that they factor our children in their plans.Short on being attacked directly on our own countries mainlands- I cant think of any justification for even discussion of conscription. Even then- what if we (western powers) initiate the confrontation and attack on the mainland is a response?We have been living in a very stable and relatively peaceful period in the west so its hard to imagine that this could change. I hope we will elect officials that will favour diplomacy over war.What's war rooms thoughts?