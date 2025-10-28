Why did you
So, U.S,. Canada, EU ....
Is this true ?
people are complaining more and more on the costs of living, eg average rent in NY is now what like 4k per month ?
Is the system broken ?
How will AI help ?
look at this info , avg % of the income gone just for housing in 50s and today
where is the health insurance , where you actually pay monthly/yearly, then go to doctor and actually pay more in case you visit your doctor
whats happening ?
are people imagining ?
