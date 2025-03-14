Western society is pretty much cooked, from importing the third world, to be come the third world. Middle-east never had a great potential to be a super power area.
Germany is starting to crumble, france is cooked, canada is a cesspool of crap and the USA has started their decay process, cannot be saved.
China will be the next super-power and rule supreme.
the young generation in the western world has been bred on social medias, narcissism and feminism lies. We will pay the price. Without a doubt.
“ It’s Bidens Fault he told Trump to Tarriff the hell out of everyone don’t worry about fact checking or history “MAGA
Chinese stocks close at three-month high, leading gains in Asia, despite fall on Wall Street
Asia-Pacific markets mostly rose on Friday despite a plunge
in all three benchmarks in the U.S. over the previous session amid concern about President Donald Trump’s tariff plans.
Mainland China’s CSI 300
led gains in Asia, rising 2.43% to end the end the day at a three-month high of 4,006.56. This follows stronger movements in the healthcare, consumer cyclicals and non-cyclicals sectors.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index
rose 2.12% to end the day at 23,959.98. Pharmaceuticals company WuXi Biologics
was the top mover in the index, gaining 13.95%.
Other top performing stocks include BYD
which surged 6.04%, Meituan
which rose 5.71% and Ping An Insurance
which was up 5.59%.
In Japan, the benchmark Nikkei 225
ended the day 0.72% higher at 37,053.10, while the broader Topix index rose 0.65% to 2,715.85.
South Korea’s Kospi
index lost 0.28% to close at 2,566.36 while the small-cap Kosdaq advanced 1.59% to 734.26.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200
ended the trading day 0.52% higher at 7,789.70.
Indian markets were closed for a public holiday.