When it comes to the Historical context of being a country, the United States is entering it’s teenage angst years..



Most of the world has gone through this phase hundreds of years ago. Bunch of Boomer Countries trying to tell the U.S. to calm the fuck down and act like a grown up.



Except the U.S. is like that kid, that Huge Mutherfucker that beat the shit out of his teacher for taking his video game and just as stupid..



As for China, the numbers aren’t lining up, they don’t have the population numbers to support the incoming generation with enough young workers.



One-Child Policy Bless!



Now, if you want to see the beta version of Skynet. Keep an eye on China to be the first to really go hard at trying to implement AI into their work sector. They won’t have enough bodies so the AI will have to take step up..



China will be the beta testers.



But the key will be, what Country can create the best mods first, to make AI a playable game..