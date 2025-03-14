  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Social Western civilization has started his decay process. China (mostly asia) will be the next global superpower in the next 20 years.

Western society is pretty much cooked, from importing the third world, to be come the third world. Middle-east never had a great potential to be a super power area.

Germany is starting to crumble, france is cooked, canada is a cesspool of crap and the USA has started their decay process, cannot be saved.

China will be the next super-power and rule supreme.

the young generation in the western world has been bred on social medias, narcissism and feminism lies. We will pay the price. Without a doubt.
 
China definitely has some advantages

But they also have a lot of disadvantages and issues that aren’t public or shared

I’m not so sure either way - truth is somewhere in the middle.. West is not that far gone yet, and China is not fully in power yet

Guess we’ll see what happens, but the West definitely needs to make some changes and upgrades either way
 
“ It’s Bidens Fault he told Trump to Tarriff the hell out of everyone don’t worry about fact checking or history “MAGA

Chinese stocks close at three-month high, leading gains in Asia, despite fall on Wall Street​

Asia-Pacific markets mostly rose on Friday despite a plunge in all three benchmarks in the U.S. over the previous session amid concern about President Donald Trump’s tariff plans.

Mainland China’s CSI 300 led gains in Asia, rising 2.43% to end the end the day at a three-month high of 4,006.56. This follows stronger movements in the healthcare, consumer cyclicals and non-cyclicals sectors.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 2.12% to end the day at 23,959.98. Pharmaceuticals company WuXi Biologics was the top mover in the index, gaining 13.95%.

Other top performing stocks include BYD which surged 6.04%, Meituan which rose 5.71% and Ping An Insurancewhich was up 5.59%.

In Japan, the benchmark Nikkei 225 ended the day 0.72% higher at 37,053.10, while the broader Topix index rose 0.65% to 2,715.85.

South Korea’s Kospi index lost 0.28% to close at 2,566.36 while the small-cap Kosdaq advanced 1.59% to 734.26.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 ended the trading day 0.52% higher at 7,789.70.

Indian markets were closed for a public holiday.
 
Can you please stop saying "cooked"? It's zoomer cringe.

China is shit and the Chinese want to leave. Unless they can fix that, I'll never believe they're the "next superpower".
 
One thing I do know for sure, Peter Zeihan is completely wrong when he thinks the demographic shift will kill China.

Automation, AI and robotics will make an aging population irrelevant.
 
When it comes to the Historical context of being a country, the United States is entering it’s teenage angst years..

Most of the world has gone through this phase hundreds of years ago. Bunch of Boomer Countries trying to tell the U.S. to calm the fuck down and act like a grown up.

Except the U.S. is like that kid, that Huge Mutherfucker that beat the shit out of his teacher for taking his video game and just as stupid..

As for China, the numbers aren’t lining up, they don’t have the population numbers to support the incoming generation with enough young workers.

One-Child Policy Bless!

Now, if you want to see the beta version of Skynet. Keep an eye on China to be the first to really go hard at trying to implement AI into their work sector. They won’t have enough bodies so the AI will have to take step up..

China will be the beta testers.

But the key will be, what Country can create the best mods first, to make AI a playable game..
 
The PRC has an inverted demographic pyramid and an erectile dysfunction rate of 49.69 %, and unlike other east asian countries like Japan, their entire economy is based on cheap slave labour. If industrial automization improves, they will be destroyed because nobody needs them anymore. If it doesn't improve, they will be destroyed because they will decrease in size which makes them too expensive.

The western civilization will be controlled by a bunch of indians who own all great companies.
 
One thing I do know for sure, Peter Zeihan is completely wrong when he thinks the demographic shift will kill China.

You need a high functioning economy to pay for the high maintenance costs of robots/automation, which China won't have due to its unhealthy demography.
 
The automation and robots will be the economy.
 
One of my great hopes really is that China will be forced to find a way to make robotics and AI work to benefit the population because they're ageing which will then show the rest of the world that it's possible to create value without everyone having to give 40 hours a week of their time to doing so.
 
Liberals have assured us that it’s Russia pushing the anti-illegal migrant sentiment in the West, presumably as Russia sees illegals migrants as valuable to the West.
 
