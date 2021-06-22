  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Social West Side Story Star Rachel Zegler to Lead Disney Snow White Remake

G

GoldenWolf87

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Oct 23, 2018
Messages
13,585
Reaction score
9,869
Another Disney Classic gets Tokenized . At this point whats Disney really trying to do? running out of creative ideas for something original?

If it flops i am sure the audience will be blamed for it.

‘West Side Story’ Star Rachel Zegler to Lead Disney’s ‘Snow White’ Remake
Rachel Zegler has been cast as Snow White in Disney’s upcoming remake of the classic fairytale. Zegler, who beat out many for the role, is poised for a major breakout. She is making her feature film debut as Maria in Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story,” which bows later in 2021, and will also appear in the superhero sequel to “Shazam.”

Shortly after the casting was announced, Zegler enthusiastically tweeted “I HAVE MANIFESTED MY ENTIRE LIFE I THINK I THINK.” She also shared a video on Twitter meeting the Disney princess with the caption “homegirl we have LOTS to catch up on.”
Click to expand...
 
The Whole Snow White storyline should be canceled....It's extremely offensive to women, men, short ppl, etc.



But I get it, Disney wants to make some money
 
It's not like being white is important to the character. Anyone can be Snow White.

Still, it never feels genuine. There's this feeling of pandering and trying to be woke instead of picking the best person for the part or trying to tell the best story.

You rarely see them try to make new characters. They instead want to replace white characters with minorities to grab headlines and get woke points with their rich, white friends.
 
Senzo Tanaka said:
It's not like being white is important to the character. Anyone can be Snow White.

Still, it never feels genuine. There's this feeling of pandering and trying to be woke instead of picking the best person for the part or trying to tell the best story.

You rarely see them try to make new characters. They instead want to replace white characters with minorities to grab headlines and get woke points with their rich, white friends.
Click to expand...

Her name is "Snow White" because her skin is white as snow.

It comes off as a bit awkward if the character is portrayed in any other fashion, especially considering that her being the "fairest one of all" is the central point in the story.

It's very low on the list of things to worry about though.
 
Ottawaguy said:
No issues. Bonus if they cast Joe Rogan as one of the dwarves.
Click to expand...
Q9FD.gif
 
TheGreatA said:
Her name is "Snow White" because her skin is white as snow.

It comes off as a bit awkward if the character is portrayed in any other fashion, especially considering that her being the "fairest one of all" is the central point in the story.

It's very low on the list of things to worry about though.
Click to expand...
Meh. There are darker women than Rachel all over Europe. If a black dude can play the palest of the Norse gods this latina can play a white chick, especially as she is one. As you said, nothing to worry about.
 
Bald1 said:
Meh. There are darker women than Rachel all over Europe. If a black dude can play the palest of the Norse gods this latina can play a white chick, especially as she is one. As you said, nothing to worry about.
Click to expand...

She's not meant to be a dark woman, or even a representation of an "European" woman, just a pale one.

You could portray her with a pale Asian woman for all I care. It would have the same effect. The whole plot literally revolves around her having the fairest skin.

Always thought that Idris Elba wasted his talent taking those kinds of roles, anyway. The guy could've had a franchise built around him. The fact that he's mentioned as this black dude who played a pale Norse God is kind of sad, considering his talent level.
 
Last edited:
TheGreatA said:
She's not meant to be a dark woman, or even a representation of an "European" woman, just a pale one.

You could portray her with a pale Asian woman for all I care. It would have the same effect.
Click to expand...
Yup, and I think this girl can pull it off easily. Whether or not that's what they're going for is the question.

I'm not invested in the race variables in fairytales or comic books, so this gets a big meh from me. Especially as this isn't an egregious case of race swapping. Now substituting historical figures, say like founding fathers or queens? That's just dumb in my mind.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,260,948
Messages
57,062,335
Members
175,524
Latest member
bartu

Share this page

Back
Top