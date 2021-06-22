GoldenWolf87
Another Disney Classic gets Tokenized . At this point whats Disney really trying to do? running out of creative ideas for something original?
If it flops i am sure the audience will be blamed for it.
If it flops i am sure the audience will be blamed for it.
Rachel Zegler has been cast as Snow White in Disney’s upcoming remake of the classic fairytale. Zegler, who beat out many for the role, is poised for a major breakout. She is making her feature film debut as Maria in Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story,” which bows later in 2021, and will also appear in the superhero sequel to “Shazam.”
Shortly after the casting was announced, Zegler enthusiastically tweeted “I HAVE MANIFESTED MY ENTIRE LIFE I THINK I THINK.” She also shared a video on Twitter meeting the Disney princess with the caption “homegirl we have LOTS to catch up on.”