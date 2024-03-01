Downing Streethas said the idea of blacks-only audiences for some nights of a West End theatrical production is 'wrong and divisive'.Slave Play at the Noel Coward Theatre, which features Game of Thrones star Kit Harington among the cast, will have two performances aimed at an 'all-black-identifying audience' that is 'free from the white gaze'.Organisers of Black Out shows say they do not 'prevent or preclude anyone' from attending and 'nobody' has been turned away in the past.Producers of the show said they would be 'carefully considering' holding the evenings on July 17 and September 17 as part of its 13-week run in London this summer.Defending the decision, playwright Jeremy O Harris had claimed the nights would allow black theatregoers 'to feel safe with a lot of other black people in a place where they often do not feel safe'.Well the left will defend and praise this as usual. Hating whites is mainstream thanks to liberals and progressives.