Hello everyone
I am creating this thread to give news about the dire situation in the west bank.
I am usually posting this news in the Gaza thread but it is not Gaza and the situation is very different.
Given the differences I wish this thread to be educational about the situation there.
Hamas is (or was) in control of Gaza, and the Palestinian Authority controls the West Bank.
Gaza is under a total war and daily bombings and a blockade, the West Bank is not but is divided in 3 areas : A, B and C.
Area A is under Palestinian Authority administrative and police control. It's 18% of the West Bank land and the most densely populated area.
Area B is under PA adminstrative control but shares security with Israeli forces. It's 22% of the land but it is not contiguous with Area C, as area C ecompasses it and divides it in hundreds of little villages and settlements.
Area C is under total israeli control, and that's were majority of israeli settlers are located. 400,000 on the total of 600,000 in the West Bank are in Area C. Most Palestinian villages in this area lack a primary school, roads or access to water. Many are under constant harassment and threats from said settlers, who are often armed.
I will write more about this.
