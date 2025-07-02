Israeli settlers, protected by the army, ramp up violence in occupied West Bank​

Overview



While international attention is focused on the war between Israel and Iran, violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank has escalated sharply. These attacks are often carried out under the protection—or with the direct involvement—of the Israeli army.

---



Recent Incident in Kafr Malik



On June 25, over 100 settlers attacked the Palestinian village of Kafr Malik near Ramallah.



Three Palestinians were killed: Murshed Hamayel (35), Mohamad Al-Naji (21), and Lotfi Baerat (18).



Eight others were wounded, including 15-year-old Amir, who was shot while running to his father.



Villagers say the settlers coordinated via WhatsApp, torched cars, and stormed homes.



The Israeli army arrived and fired live ammunition, claiming Palestinians threw stones.

---



Funerals and Testimonies



The attack came just two days after a 13-year-old boy, Moataz Hamayel, was shot and killed by Israeli forces.



Families were mourning when the new raid occurred.



Witnesses reported that soldiers followed closely behind the settlers, firing live rounds at villagers.



One woman said settlers screamed “Revenge!” while attacking.



The army claimed it tried to "interpose" but resorted to gunfire when allegedly confronted by "terrorists"—language that contrasts sharply with their reference to settlers as "Israeli civilians."

---



Wider Escalation Across the West Bank



The UN reported:



23 settler attacks with casualties or property damage between June 17–23.



32 incidents of the Israeli army occupying Palestinian homes, detaining residents, or turning them into military posts.



A Bedouin hamlet near Taybeh was also attacked by settlers, who set fire to cars and tried to burn a room with a mother and two daughters inside.

---



Life Under Siege in Nablus



The mayor of Nablus describes his city as "under lockdown" and "economically paralyzed."



There are seven checkpoints around Nablus and 130 obstacles within the region.



Fuel is scarce, salaries are slashed (down to 35%), and military raids have intensified, especially in the Balata refugee camp (home to 40,000 people in 1 km²).



The biggest concern: settlement expansion, which continues to isolate and strangle Palestinian communities.

---

Key Quotes



“There is no difference anymore between a settler and a soldier,” said Fatah leader Abbas Zaki.



“It may not be the death of the two-state solution yet, but it’s well on the way,” said Husam Shakhshir, mayor of Nablus.

One of the common dynamic in place in the West Bank is the coordination of the settlers and the israeli army during settlers attacks.