I was messing around and say an article about this and totally forgot this was maybe going to happen. So here is AI take on the out come.​

Wesley Snipes vs. Joe Rogan (2010)​

A. Metrics​

Striking: Power: 8/10 Speed: 7/10 Accuracy: 7/10 Defense: 6/10

Grappling: Takedown Offense: 5/10 Takedown Defense: 6/10 Submissions: 5/10 Ground Control: 5/10

Physical Attributes: Strength: 8/10 Endurance: 7/10 Reach: 7/10 Agility: 8/10

Experience: Fight Experience: 5/10 Training Experience: 7/10 Fight IQ: 6/10

Skill Level: Stand-up: 8/10 Ground Game: 5/10 Versatility: 6/10

Intangibles: Mental Toughness: 8/10 Adaptability: 7/10 Coaching/Support: 7/10



Striking: Power: 8/10 Speed: 7/10 Accuracy: 8/10 Defense: 7/10

Grappling: Takedown Offense: 7/10 Takedown Defense: 7/10 Submissions: 8/10 Ground Control: 7/10

Physical Attributes: Strength: 7/10 Endurance: 8/10 Reach: 6/10 Agility: 7/10

Experience: Fight Experience: 7/10 Training Experience: 9/10 Fight IQ: 8/10

Skill Level: Stand-up: 8/10 Ground Game: 8/10 Versatility: 8/10

Intangibles: Mental Toughness: 9/10 Adaptability: 8/10 Coaching/Support: 8/10



B. Matchup Analysis​

C. Prediction​

Winner: Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan Round: 2

2 Via: Submission

Both fighters have strong striking capabilities, with similar power and speed. Snipes has a slight edge in agility, likely due to his background in martial arts films, where agility and precision are crucial. However, Rogan's striking accuracy and defense are slightly superior, due to his extensive experience in taekwondo and kickboxing.Rogan holds a significant advantage in grappling. As a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu under Eddie Bravo and a brown belt in Judo, Rogan's submission skills and ground control are notably higher. Snipes, while competent, does not possess the same level of grappling expertise.Snipes has a slight edge in strength and reach, which could aid in his striking game. Rogan, on the other hand, has superior endurance, which is crucial for sustaining performance throughout the fight. Both fighters are agile, but Snipes is slightly more so due to his martial arts background.Rogan has more fight experience and a longer history of training in multiple disciplines. His fight IQ is higher, thanks to years of commentating and analyzing fights. Snipes, while experienced in martial arts, lacks the same level of practical fight experience.Rogan is more well-rounded with strong capabilities in both stand-up and ground game, whereas Snipes is more specialized in stand-up fighting.Both fighters are mentally tough, but Rogan's adaptability and extensive coaching/support network give him an edge. His experience in analyzing fights also provides a strategic advantage.Rogan's superior grappling skills and higher fight IQ give him the advantage. He would likely weather the initial striking exchanges and use his grappling to secure a submission in the second round.