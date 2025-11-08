  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Media Wesley Snipes admits his market brand would hurt from getting beat up in the UFC (had several offers)

Intermission

Intermission

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Nov 2, 2024
Messages
9,738
Reaction score
5,189
I have always said that action movie stars would never step into the cage because their market value would drop if they lost. People online said it would not be a big deal.

But Snipes admits here it is absolutely why he didn't do it. And that's also why Bruce Lee would have never done it.

 
Last edited:
MJW thinks hes too small to even be fake fighting with him!
Which is funny because MJ fought Tony Jaa..
 
nah, he should have done it.

as long as he would have had some moments, he'd be fine even if he lost. and then you instantly debate a stoppage if it happens or decision.

if he had some flurries, it would be legendary.
 
Killer Kadoogan said:
nah, he should have done it.

as long as he would have had some moments, he'd be fine even if he lost. and then you instantly debate a stoppage if it happens or decision.

if he had some flurries, it would be legendary.
Click to expand...
we have mike tyson vs youtuber, mma vs boxing, donald trump as president, but a hollywood star entering the cage is even too much for this universe
 
Intermission said:
we have mike tyson vs youtuber, mma vs boxing, donald trump as president, but a hollywood star entering the cage is even too much for this universe
Click to expand...
it was kinda cool when he showed back up as blade in that one movie
 
That's a very sensible way to look at it from Snipes.

It would be cool to see for hardcore action movie/martial arts fans and to some extent as a freakshow MMA fight - but especially back then when there was less internet, less Bullshido reveals... heck, casual were still thinking Frank F'n Dux was some form or legit martial artist due to Bloodsport ("This Movie is Based on True Lies") and bullshit articles. For casuals getting your ass kicked in a real no-holds barred fight would have stolen a lot of mystique and believability from his brand. It is different now that we essentially know what is what due to all the info easily available, but back then, there was no real way to know (or be dissapointed)

The ones who came from full contact fighting like Dolph, Chuck, etc. are their own set of floks. The legit(ish) martial artists without true high level competition background like Snipes, Ed O'Neill etc. are another.

And then there is conmen like Dux. Dux being forced into a real fight would have been fun :D
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,358
Messages
58,433,843
Members
176,036
Latest member
DernTheBurn

Share this page

Back
Top