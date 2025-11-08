That's a very sensible way to look at it from Snipes.It would be cool to see for hardcore action movie/martial arts fans and to some extent as a freakshow MMA fight - but especially back then when there was less internet, less Bullshido reveals... heck, casual were still thinking Frank F'n Dux was some form or legit martial artist due to Bloodsport ("This Movie is Based on True Lies") and bullshit articles. For casuals getting your ass kicked in a real no-holds barred fight would have stolen a lot of mystique and believability from his brand. It is different now that we essentially know what is what due to all the info easily available, but back then, there was no real way to know (or be dissapointed)The ones who came from full contact fighting like Dolph, Chuck, etc. are their own set of floks. The legit(ish) martial artists without true high level competition background like Snipes, Ed O'Neill etc. are another.And then there is conmen like Dux. Dux being forced into a real fight would have been fun