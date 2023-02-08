  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Social Wes Watson is doing really good for himself

I know he does coaching and has a YT channel, but the channel hasn't cracked a million subs, so was surprised to see how well he is doing.

That's a big house and those cars are very expensive, and insurance should be tens of thousands per year.

Good for him; to see someone make it after leaving prison.

 
He ain't no

MV5BNmZlZWYwNTMtM2ZmYS00NTE3LTk0MmQtNzZlNzBiZjkyNjNhXkEyXkFqcGdeQXVyNDE2NjI2Mjg@._V1_.jpg
 
His coaching must be really fucking expensive. I guess he gets money from guest appearances and talks.

As long as it is worth it for the people he coaches good for everyone. Haven't heard about him running a scam or something.. he is no Andrew Tate.
 
That's the first time I've seen that guy where he isn't spitting into a camera about some being hard nonsense.

I really don't understand the appeal of these tough guy personas that people latch onto.
 
Imo it's an act. I know they were other youtubers who met him and said he wasn't acting like this with the cameras off. Meaning he was a more normal/subdued version of this in prison, and decided to kick it up 300% as his YT persona to make more money.
 
the guy is one of the biggest pussies i ever seen. he calls out the internet to come fight him at his gym, some giant black dude shows up telling him let's do it and he hits him with a weight belt, has his buddies tackle the dude down, hits him with the weight equipment while punching the dude some 40 times, soccer kicking him at least twice and the dude WAS STILL NOT KO'D. all those steroids, all his boyfriends around him, all the weapons he used and he couldn't put dude out.

guy is a piece of garbage and i hope somebody fucks him up.
 
of course he's not acting like that in prison, somebody would've killed him.
 
He is a pathological liar who glorified his prison time as being a "shotcaller for the Aryans". He was nothing of that sort but in lower security prisons just doing his time. He invented his stories and put some of his ex prison inmates at risk of catching punishment by openly gossiping about their crimes. It was all dissected with his prison documentation. But pathological liars often find their nerd fans. He is a mix of roids, fake prison stories and fake life coach. People fall for that trash.

If he should ever get prison time he could actual be at risk the way he lied about organisations like the AB.
 
Anybody who sells a “program” on how to get rich is a fucking loser. All these dudes follow the same script and are as fake as pornstar boobs.

Good businessmen don’t yell at a camera in front of a bunch of rented cars. Successful businesses aren’t started solely as get rich quick schemes either. I know a thing or two about running a business and if you don’t add value for somebody or something and work hard, you’ll never make it.

There are no shortcuts and if there were, these guys would be following them, not selling a program to appeal to low confidence men.
 
