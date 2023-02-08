MicroBrew
MicroBrew
@plutonium
- Joined
- Apr 9, 2007
- Messages
- 52,873
- Reaction score
- 25,075
I know he does coaching and has a YT channel, but the channel hasn't cracked a million subs, so was surprised to see how well he is doing.
That's a big house and those cars are very expensive, and insurance should be tens of thousands per year.
Good for him; to see someone make it after leaving prison.
