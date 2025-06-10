Wes Watson comedy - calls out MMA as not real fighting

MicroBrew

MicroBrew

Says a bunch of stuff about MMA fighters being pussies because they can only fight in the octagon, so that makes them not real fighters. He means street fighters are real



Wes called out his haters to fight him if they dared. One guy showed up at his gym to take the challenge; Wes and his buddies ganged up on him. Wes pussied out; didn't fight the guy 1 on 1.


Also Wes keeps stating he is 6 foot something, but he is really 5' 8".
 
I’d fight Wes on skates gladly, 1 on 1 if he ever starts trashing hockey fighting.

These wannabe alpha dudebros are insufferable. Lions don’t need to tell you they’re lions.
 
