Wes Watson comedy - calls out MMA as not real fighting

MicroBrew
Plutonium Belt
@plutonium
- Joined
- Apr 9, 2007
- Messages
- 52,972
- Reaction score
- 25,385
Says a bunch of stuff about MMA fighters being pussies because they can only fight in the octagon, so that makes them not real fighters. He means street fighters are real
Wes called out his haters to fight him if they dared. One guy showed up at his gym to take the challenge; Wes and his buddies ganged up on him. Wes pussied out; didn't fight the guy 1 on 1.
Also Wes keeps stating he is 6 foot something, but he is really 5' 8".
Wes called out his haters to fight him if they dared. One guy showed up at his gym to take the challenge; Wes and his buddies ganged up on him. Wes pussied out; didn't fight the guy 1 on 1.
Also Wes keeps stating he is 6 foot something, but he is really 5' 8".