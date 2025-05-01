Were you guys aware Junior Tofu vs Tucos Turkey got CANCELLED??

DiazSlap
Wtf man??? I was looking forward to this matchup.
The card still looks pretty solid as we have Montel Jordan vs Daniel Marcos.
And of course the return of Santiago Ponzischemo who at age 38 could still go on a run.
Also, looking forward to seeing Bo Nickel against another grappler.
Thank you Uncle Dana, this card is free(i believe) because i was ready to pay $94.99 if the Tofu fight was not cancelled.
