Were you guys aware Junior Tofu vs Tucos Turkey got CANCELLED??

Wtf man??? I was looking forward to this matchup.

The card still looks pretty solid as we have Montel Jordan vs Daniel Marcos.

And of course the return of Santiago Ponzischemo who at age 38 could still go on a run.

Also, looking forward to seeing Bo Nickel against another grappler.

Thank you Uncle Dana, this card is free(i believe) because i was ready to pay $94.99 if the Tofu fight was not cancelled.
 
tuco-thursday-thursday.gif
 
I didn't realise no. The Tafas suck but Junior is at least a little bit skilled and was interested to see him at 205lbs.
 
Yep. It was the first thing I saw when I opened up social media today

Also when I scroll left on my phone Samsung has these news stories. This was the number one headline.
 
CroCopsLHK said:
Yep. It was the first thing I saw when I opened up social media today

Also when I scroll left on my phone Samsung has these news stories. This was the number one headline.
Click to expand...
Will you still be tuning in to see Corey “Dorky-Fedor” Sandwagon?
 
CroCopsLHK said:
As long as it's against Davison "pizza" Figaro!
Click to expand...
Devison is actually worth watching, possibly undersized at this weight but he is actually exciting most of the time.

Dorky Sandbag with his usual jumping and spinning just looks ridiculous.
 
