Were we recently the target of a cyber attack?

Oregonmma

Oregonmma

2x Ice cream belt
@Brown
Joined
Feb 24, 2010
Messages
4,310
Reaction score
5,360
So last Thursday there was a nationwide outage for AT&T users. I've read that it only affected the east coast but I live on the west coast in Portland, OR and my co worker and I were also affected. After a quick search I read that it was a "Coding Issue" and it only affected the East Coast which I already know wasn't true. Besides that on the same day pharmacies across the nation were hacked leaving patients unable to retrieve their prescriptions and it's still causing issues today (I work in the medical industry).

After researching both of the incidents I can hardly find any information about it and most articles are very vague and just state that it wasn't a cyber attack. With millions of people being affected you would think there would be more clarity on this subject. I'm not a conspiracy theorist but this wouldn't be the first time the government has lied and covered something up.

So what do you think sherbros? Did multiple companies happen to have coding issues on the same day or???
 
Oregonmma said:
So last Thursday there was a nationwide outage for AT&T users. I've read that it only affected the east coast but I live on the west coast in Portland, OR and my co worker and I were also affected. After a quick search I read that it was a "Coding Issue" and it only affected the East Coast which I already know wasn't true. Besides that on the same day pharmacies across the nation were hacked leaving patients unable to retrieve their prescriptions and it's still causing issues today (I work in the medical industry).

After researching both of the incidents I can hardly find any information about it and most articles are very vague and just state that it wasn't a cyber attack. With millions of people being affected you would think there would be more clarity on this subject. I'm not a conspiracy theorist but this wouldn't be the first time the government has lied and covered something up.

So what do you think sherbros? Did multiple companies happen to have coding issues on the same day or???
Click to expand...
Cyber attacks are nothing new. We have engaged in multiple attacks on other countries, including the infamous Stuxnet attack (US involvement is suspected but not proven). It's reasonable to assume other countries attack the US in the cyberspace.

Now I'm not sure if the recent attack is a cyber attack. I can't speak to the pharmacy, but the AT&T outage is probably due to their shit infrastructure and/or some intern tripping over the main system power cord
 
Could not possibly be a fuckup by a Corp trying to save money by hiring under qualified people.....
 
Thrawn33 said:
Could not possibly be a fuckup by a Corp trying to save money by hiring under qualified people.....
Click to expand...
Definitely could be but the fact that they happened on the same day is a wild coincidence.
 
Oregonmma said:
Definitely could be but the fact that they happened on the same day is a wild coincidence.
Click to expand...

If this were a real cyber attack it failed for a few reasons:

Was fixed quickly
Did no lasting damage
Alerted target to vulnerability
Identified threats capabilities
 
Thrawn33 said:
If this were a real cyber attack it failed for a few reasons:

Was fixed quickly
Did no lasting damage
Alerted target to vulnerability
Identified threats capabilities
Click to expand...
Pharmacies are still not operating fully. Most patients are having to manually print out prescription orders to take in rather than the medical clinics submitting them electronically. Hypothetically if this was an operation with a small percentage of what could actually be done without being traced back to them then it would have seemed fairly successful.
 
It was @lsa

@Slobodan @helax @Arqueto

1000_F_571909511_2H2RjYDbjosmoIBPivtXCgf61mub22oS.jpg
 
Oregonmma said:
Definitely could be but the fact that they happened on the same day is a wild coincidence.
Click to expand...

But coincidences happen more often than people usually think.

And we are pattern finding machines at our core.

And those that didn't connect the dots often perished in our evolutionary past with false positives not causing death but false negatives often causing death.

However cyber attacks are a constant phenomenon so it's indeed possible and plausible.
 
Oregonmma said:
So last Thursday there was a nationwide outage for AT&T users. I've read that it only affected the east coast but I live on the west coast in Portland, OR and my co worker and I were also affected. After a quick search I read that it was a "Coding Issue" and it only affected the East Coast which I already know wasn't true. Besides that on the same day pharmacies across the nation were hacked leaving patients unable to retrieve their prescriptions and it's still causing issues today (I work in the medical industry).

After researching both of the incidents I can hardly find any information about it and most articles are very vague and just state that it wasn't a cyber attack. With millions of people being affected you would think there would be more clarity on this subject. I'm not a conspiracy theorist but this wouldn't be the first time the government has lied and covered something up.

So what do you think sherbros? Did multiple companies happen to have coding issues on the same day or???
Click to expand...
Was this last Thursday? Pretty sure the middle of the US was affected too.
 
The pharmacy stuff is nation-wide, and is still ongoing.

It really sucks for patients AND for prescribers.

The phone outage was fixed later the same day. Inconvenient, but nowhere near the impact on pharmacies.
 
This just tells you how f'n lazy so many companies are at hiring competent IT.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,650
Messages
55,158,210
Members
174,648
Latest member
Juan12im

Share this page

Back
Top