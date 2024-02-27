Were we recently the target of a cyber attack?

So last Thursday there was a nationwide outage for AT&T users. I've read that it only affected the east coast but I live on the west coast in Portland, OR and my co worker and I were also affected. After a quick search I read that it was a "Coding Issue" and it only affected the East Coast which I already know wasn't true. Besides that on the same day pharmacies across the nation were hacked leaving patients unable to retrieve their prescriptions and it's still causing issues today (I work in the medical industry).



After researching both of the incidents I can hardly find any information about it and most articles are very vague and just state that it wasn't a cyber attack. With millions of people being affected you would think there would be more clarity on this subject. I'm not a conspiracy theorist but this wouldn't be the first time the government has lied and covered something up.



So what do you think sherbros? Did multiple companies happen to have coding issues on the same day or???