Were Gaethje and Poirier the GOAT gatekeepers?

RockyLockridge said: Other honorable mentions include Derek Brunson, Pedro Munoz, Andre Arlovski (second stint)

Yup many good options out there. Guida, OSP, Cheick Kongo, Chris Lytle, Bobby Green, Okami, etc.The key is to NOT be selfish and to actually be willing to fight people ranked below you. Once a contender has had a shot and fails, he should have to build himself back up while simultaneously giving new faces an opportunity to climb past them on the ladder... this has NOT been the case between 145-170 in the past 5-6 years.In an era with so few stars and with immediate rematches being the norm, ranked fighters are content to just sit out and wait for what's coming to them rather than actually getting in the cage and PROVING that they deserve another shot.This has led to a log-jam at the top of the divisions where new prospects lack credibility but can't get the fights they need against the top 5 who often are not as good as their position indicates.Sure guys like Poirier, Gaethje, Ortega, Yair, Covington, etc fought a few new names but was it really enough to warrant all of those title shots? Did they really definitively prove that they were better than everyone else out there? Not for my money and it sure would have been nice to find out because if an upset happened in ANY of those fights, we'd have a new contender instead of just recycling the same crap over and over.I give Holloway a bit of slack (even though I do fundamentally disagree with immediate title rematches) because he arguably won his rematch with Volk and thus was still right in the title picture but I'm still VERY sick of seeing his name involved in rematches at the top of cards. The sport has become SO stale