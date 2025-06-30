Were Gaethje and Poirier the GOAT gatekeepers?

The challengers at 155 look very barren at the moment so I've been thinking of potential challenges. I have to admit I haven't really been closely following UFC lately but its crazy how guys like Hooker, Dariush, Gamrot, Damir, Fiziev, BSD, Moicano, and Turner have all dropped out of the title picture after being hyped as the next great title contenders.
It seems that for the last 5 years, the 155 hierarchy was

Champ (Khabib, Charles, Islam),
Dustin/Justin (and maybe chandler),
Everyone else.

Its impressive how dustin/justin have stayed in that gatekeeper tier for so long. Now that they are winding down, 155 looks so barren.
 
sdpdude9 said:
I wouldn’t say they’re gatekeepers, they are/were contenders. Gatekeepers are guys that can’t break into the top but can beat everybody else. Not winning the belt doesn’t make somebody a gatekeeper.
yah that's fair. Bad wording on my part. I kinda meant the guys that you had to beat to get the belt if you get my drift
 
No. Gatekeepers are willing to fight ANYONE and actually help the division by being a measuring stick of who gets a crack at the top 10 and who stays below. For this to happen, they actually have to... you know... fight a variety of opponents and not just hover around begging for title shots.

Gaethje and Poirier were basically spoiled ex-contenders who got extremely favorable treatment because the UFC was/is so desperate for star power. 5 failed title shots between them in under 6 years and Gaethje wants another one? LOL

I can't even say they're Jon Fitch types who "would be the champion if the champion wasn't around" because really they were so selective with opponents that it's not like they themselves cleared the division out and proved this. It's been YEARS since either put together a decent streak and both lost to multiple people in convincing fashion.

Compare that to Fitch who was 13-1 in the UFC (21-1 in the last 8 years), had just won a #1 contender fight, and STILL couldn't get a rematch with GSP.

Jim Miller is the GOAT gatekeeper. RDA has also functioned very well in that role as has Gilbert Burns. All of these fighters helped create new stars and gave back to the sport whereas IMO Gaethje and Poirier are closer to being Colby Covingtons than they are gatekeepers... they just put on more exciting fights and are liked more but their impact on the division is similiar IMHO.
 
hswrestler said:
The challengers at 155 look very barren at the moment so I've been thinking of potential challenges. I have to admit I haven't really been closely following UFC lately but its crazy how guys like Hooker, Dariush, Gamrot, Damir, Fiziev, BSD, Moicano, and Turner have all dropped out of the title picture after being hyped as the next great title contenders.
It seems that for the last 5 years, the 155 hierarchy was

Champ (Khabib, Charles, Islam),
Dustin/Justin (and maybe chandler),
Everyone else.

Its impressive how dustin/justin have stayed in that gatekeeper tier for so long. Now that they are winding down, 155 looks so barren.
Derek Brunson was THE MW gatekeeper for a long time.

He even bought himself a gatekeeper luxury car

EgOSz-_WAAAf3p2.jpg:large
 
It looks barren at the moment because the UFC insisted on keeping chandler/gaethje/chandler highly ranked. That's it.
 
RockyLockridge said:
Other honorable mentions include Derek Brunson, Pedro Munoz, Andre Arlovski (second stint)
Yup many good options out there. Guida, OSP, Cheick Kongo, Chris Lytle, Bobby Green, Okami, etc.

The key is to NOT be selfish and to actually be willing to fight people ranked below you. Once a contender has had a shot and fails, he should have to build himself back up while simultaneously giving new faces an opportunity to climb past them on the ladder... this has NOT been the case between 145-170 in the past 5-6 years.

In an era with so few stars and with immediate rematches being the norm, ranked fighters are content to just sit out and wait for what's coming to them rather than actually getting in the cage and PROVING that they deserve another shot.

This has led to a log-jam at the top of the divisions where new prospects lack credibility but can't get the fights they need against the top 5 who often are not as good as their position indicates.

Sure guys like Poirier, Gaethje, Ortega, Yair, Covington, etc fought a few new names but was it really enough to warrant all of those title shots? Did they really definitively prove that they were better than everyone else out there? Not for my money and it sure would have been nice to find out because if an upset happened in ANY of those fights, we'd have a new contender instead of just recycling the same crap over and over.

I give Holloway a bit of slack (even though I do fundamentally disagree with immediate title rematches) because he arguably won his rematch with Volk and thus was still right in the title picture but I'm still VERY sick of seeing his name involved in rematches at the top of cards. The sport has become SO stale
 
Nate Diaz is the GOAT gatekeeper for shutting Sherdog down after her dismantled that tomato can Conor and his delusional fans were on suicide watch.
 
FreddieRoachsVoice said:
No. Gatekeepers are willing to fight ANYONE and actually help the division by being a measuring stick of who gets a crack at the top 10 and who stays below. For this to happen, they actually have to... you know... fight a variety of opponents and not just hover around begging for title shots.

Gaethje and Poirier were basically spoiled ex-contenders who got extremely favorable treatment because the UFC was/is so desperate for star power. 5 failed title shots between them in under 6 years and Gaethje wants another one? LOL

I can't even say they're Jon Fitch types who "would be the champion if the champion wasn't around" because really they were so selective with opponents that it's not like they themselves cleared the division out and proved this. It's been YEARS since either put together a decent streak and both lost to multiple people in convincing fashion.

Compare that to Fitch who was 13-1 in the UFC (21-1 in the last 8 years), had just won a #1 contender fight, and STILL couldn't get a rematch with GSP.

Jim Miller is the GOAT gatekeeper. RDA has also functioned very well in that role as has Gilbert Burns. All of these fighters helped create new stars and gave back to the sport whereas IMO Gaethje and Poirier are closer to being Colby Covingtons than they are gatekeepers... they just put on more exciting fights and are liked more but their impact on the division is similiar IMHO.
Dude Gaethje and Poirier fought - and beat - superior competition than Fitch so your post make no sense at all
 
I ain’t never crossed a dogger that didn’t deserve it, and me postin’ like a fool, mods know that’s unheard of
 
bouncerpunch said:
I had a similar model. My car was ALWAYS in the shop. I bought it with 23k miles on it.

Premium gas & breaking down every other week..Never again. I
Damn, banned for clowning on BMW? Who's the mod that drives a BMW? 😂
 
