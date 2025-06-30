Were Gaethje and Poirier the GOAT gatekeepers?

hswrestler
The challengers at 155 look very barren at the moment so I've been thinking of potential challenges. I have to admit I haven't really been closely following UFC lately but its crazy how guys like Hooker, Dariush, Gamrot, Damir, Fiziev, BSD, Moicano, and Turner have all dropped out of the title picture after being hyped as the next great title contenders.
It seems that for the last 5 years, the 155 hierarchy was
Champ (Khabib, Charles, Islam),
Dustin/Justin (and maybe chandler),
Everyone else.
Its impressive how dustin/justin have stayed in that gatekeeper tier for so long. Now that they are winding down, 155 looks so barren.
