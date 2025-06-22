WE'RE FINALLY FREE!!! (Jon Jones good riddance thread)

CuckSERVative
Come one and all and let us bask in this momentous occasion. We, as MMA fans, are FINALLY free of the low-life PED-cheat wife-beating Jon Jones!
I would personally like to thank Tom Aspinall for finally freeing the MMA community from having to deal with this narcissist freak! Thank you Tommy!
Let's celebrate fam. As a hardcore fan since 2007, I've had to serve nearly 2 decades under this tyrannical rule. It feels so good to finally be rid of this scum bag!!!!!
Post your favorite Jon Jones lowlight in celebration of this joyous moment!
SMOKIN ON THAT MF JON JONES PACK BABY LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
