WE'RE FINALLY FREE!!! (Jon Jones good riddance thread)

CuckSERVative

CuckSERVative

White Belt
@White
Joined
Jun 14, 2025
Messages
49
Reaction score
66
Come one and all and let us bask in this momentous occasion. We, as MMA fans, are FINALLY free of the low-life PED-cheat wife-beating Jon Jones!

I would personally like to thank Tom Aspinall for finally freeing the MMA community from having to deal with this narcissist freak! Thank you Tommy!

Let's celebrate fam. As a hardcore fan since 2007, I've had to serve nearly 2 decades under this tyrannical rule. It feels so good to finally be rid of this scum bag!!!!!

Post your favorite Jon Jones lowlight in celebration of this joyous moment!



SMOKIN ON THAT MF JON JONES PACK BABY LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO

mac-dre.gif
 
sanguinius said:
Undefeated, most title wins, best year in mna history, two divisional champion. GOAT.
Click to expand...
"Two division champ" beating a guy coming off a loss and then defending against a 50 year old with ZERO wins over a top 10 opponent. Yeah bro keep the copium IV flowing. You're going to need it as you seethe and melt down in the coming days, weeks, and months.

Also holds the record for most PED pops in UFC history. When did they stop counting? It was like 12 or 13 positive tests? They literally had to change the USADA guidelines for him because the previous guidelines would have mandated like 3-consecutive lifetime bans?

The venn diagram between Trump-suckers and Jon Jones fans is a perfect circle.
 
CuckSERVative said:
"Two division champ" beating a guy coming off a loss and then defending against a 50 year old with ZERO wins over a top 10 opponent. Yeah bro keep the copium IV flowing. You're going to need it as you seethe and melt down in the coming days, weeks, and months.

Also holds the record for most PED pops in UFC history. When did they stop counting? It was like 12 or 13 positive tests? They literally had to change the USADA guidelines for him because the previous guidelines would have mandated like 3-consecutive lifetime bans?

The venn diagram between Trump-suckers and Jon Jones fans is a perfect circle.
Click to expand...

I’ll let my rebuttal to this train wreck be simply presenting it again in its entirety.
 
Good riddance, being allowed to hold up the division for this long is an absolute joke, hopefully this is the last time someone is allowed to do this.
 
Such a great feel-good news. When I heard Dana announce it in the press conference, I was in shock and disbelief. For a moment, I thought I heard it wrong and replayed what he said before coming to the realization that it is happening.

Good riddance. One of the worst sportsmanship I have ever seen by Jones. Glad to see him out the door. Don't let the door hit you in the a** on the way out, you duck!
 
I wish I could have seen jon lose. Him retiring is just blah and makes the ufc worse. Now if he never fights again, which i doubt, it would surprise me and show how much that record means to him. He hasn't challenged himself really in years and he really did waste his 30s.
 
Like any of you wanted him to retire LOL!! Jones is like Lebron he takes all this hate and heat but who do you have to hate on once he's gone?
 
Hymen Crusher said:
I wish I could have seen jon lose. Him retiring is just blah and makes the ufc worse. Now if he never fights again, which i doubt, it would surprise me and show how much that record means to him. He hasn't challenged himself really in years and he really did waste his 30s.
Click to expand...
But he did everything there was to do by age 30..
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kowboy On Sherdog
Jon Jones on Fighting Future: 'I Told the UFC My Plans a Long Time Ago'
2
Replies
21
Views
839
Skarsgard
Skarsgard

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,267,246
Messages
57,458,862
Members
175,717
Latest member
Angell

Share this page

Back
Top