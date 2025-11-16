Were Arman and Brady the biggest challenges for Islam (beyond Shavkat)?

Rubios
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Jan 19, 2024
- Messages
- 943
- Reaction score
- 1,120
Please, don’t derail the topic toward Ilia: at 155 it would’ve been the awesomest fight, but they never shared the division.
It pisses me off that we never got to see the rematch between Islam and Arman. I’d pick Islam as the favorite, but I think Arman is an absolute monster of a fighter and he would’ve been his biggest threat at 155.
At WW, I think Sean didn’t need the fight vs Morales and had already earned the right to be the next challenger. It’s a shame that’s no longer the case.
I can imagine Islam picking him apart on the feet, but I don’t think he’s trained much on how to stay out of takedown or clinch range because… well, why would he?
But Sean has top-tier wrestling/grappling and he’s stronger than submarine bolts.
Shavkat needs to win one more fight before getting a title shot, and we’ll see how he comes back after the injury and such a long layoff.
It’s a shame that Dana’s anger robbed fans of an Islam–Arman 2, and that unnecessary matchmaking might keep us from getting an Islam–Sean.
It pisses me off that we never got to see the rematch between Islam and Arman. I’d pick Islam as the favorite, but I think Arman is an absolute monster of a fighter and he would’ve been his biggest threat at 155.
At WW, I think Sean didn’t need the fight vs Morales and had already earned the right to be the next challenger. It’s a shame that’s no longer the case.
I can imagine Islam picking him apart on the feet, but I don’t think he’s trained much on how to stay out of takedown or clinch range because… well, why would he?
But Sean has top-tier wrestling/grappling and he’s stronger than submarine bolts.
Shavkat needs to win one more fight before getting a title shot, and we’ll see how he comes back after the injury and such a long layoff.
It’s a shame that Dana’s anger robbed fans of an Islam–Arman 2, and that unnecessary matchmaking might keep us from getting an Islam–Sean.