Were Arman and Brady the biggest challenges for Islam (beyond Shavkat)?

At LW, I think it was Dariush before his chin sorta expired. I don't think Arman is good enough for Islam. I think both Dariush and Arman could keep it on the feet long enough, but I don't think Arman will do well that kicking game of his, but Dariush actually has power and aggression to make it interesting.



I was on the Brady bandwagon long before it got popular, but I picked Morales for this fight. People will say that's crazy talk, but I do agree Brady likely might have been the toughest style fight for Islam at WW outside Shavkat.



Morales, I think it's a dangerous fight. But we still don't know if he can defend Islam's grappling so.



You know who I think would really make it interesting if he can actually be a legit LW? Akbar Abdullaev from ONEFc. He might be a FW at UFC, but skills wise, I think he's top 5 at FW or LW, if he has size for that.



Also, Amosov just signed for UFC. Who knows how Amosov vs Islam would go? Also, those two WW champs from PFL, they can probably give Islam run for his money too.



I don't think Islam goes undefeated at 4-0 if he fights Amosov, those two PFL guys, and Brady in a row.