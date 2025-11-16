Were Arman and Brady the biggest challenges for Islam (beyond Shavkat)?

Please, don’t derail the topic toward Ilia: at 155 it would’ve been the awesomest fight, but they never shared the division.

It pisses me off that we never got to see the rematch between Islam and Arman. I’d pick Islam as the favorite, but I think Arman is an absolute monster of a fighter and he would’ve been his biggest threat at 155.

At WW, I think Sean didn’t need the fight vs Morales and had already earned the right to be the next challenger. It’s a shame that’s no longer the case.
I can imagine Islam picking him apart on the feet, but I don’t think he’s trained much on how to stay out of takedown or clinch range because… well, why would he?
But Sean has top-tier wrestling/grappling and he’s stronger than submarine bolts.

Shavkat needs to win one more fight before getting a title shot, and we’ll see how he comes back after the injury and such a long layoff.

It’s a shame that Dana’s anger robbed fans of an Islam–Arman 2, and that unnecessary matchmaking might keep us from getting an Islam–Sean.
 
Arman doesn't have the hands to knockout Islam and he doesn't have the grappling to out grapple Islam.
 
At LW, I think it was Dariush before his chin sorta expired. I don't think Arman is good enough for Islam. I think both Dariush and Arman could keep it on the feet long enough, but I don't think Arman will do well that kicking game of his, but Dariush actually has power and aggression to make it interesting.

I was on the Brady bandwagon long before it got popular, but I picked Morales for this fight. People will say that's crazy talk, but I do agree Brady likely might have been the toughest style fight for Islam at WW outside Shavkat.

Morales, I think it's a dangerous fight. But we still don't know if he can defend Islam's grappling so.

You know who I think would really make it interesting if he can actually be a legit LW? Akbar Abdullaev from ONEFc. He might be a FW at UFC, but skills wise, I think he's top 5 at FW or LW, if he has size for that.

Also, Amosov just signed for UFC. Who knows how Amosov vs Islam would go? Also, those two WW champs from PFL, they can probably give Islam run for his money too.

I don't think Islam goes undefeated at 4-0 if he fights Amosov, those two PFL guys, and Brady in a row.
 
Morales, I think it's a dangerous fight. But we still don't know if he can defend Islam's grappling so.
OK, but Brady is a reasonably even grappling match with Islam. The way Morales shucked off Brady's grappling and massacred him doesn't bode well for Islam in that matchup. I don't know that it matters though- I don't think Islam is intending to clean out the division, and IMO is unlikely to take on Morales. He will win another super fight or 2 for good money and retire.
 
You can't ask "Who is Islam's biggest challenge" while adding "Except that one guy, his biggest arguable challenge" <lol>
Morales and Shavkat in my book. Brady is already 32, though stylistically, he's at least interesting.

Arman doesn't have the hands to knockout Islam and he doesn't have the grappling to out grapple Islam.
We saw that in their first fight. I never thought Arman would do much better against Islam than he did in the first fight where he was tossed on his back with Islam landing in mount. That wasn't a short notice issue, that was a being outskilled issue.
 
You can't ask "Who is Islam's biggest challenge" while adding "Except that one guy, his biggest arguable challenge" <lol>
Morales and Shavkat in my book. Brady is already 32, though stylistically, he's at least interesting.


We saw that in their first fight. I never thought Arman would do much better against Islam than he did in the first fight where he was tossed on his back with Islam landing in mount. That wasn't a short notice issue, that was a being outskilled issue.
Don't mention the 155 Champ....

But Arman would be his biggest challenge

kurt-angle-kurt-angle-stare.gif
 
OK, but Brady is a reasonably even grappling match with Islam. The way Morales shucked off Brady's grappling and massacred him doesn't bode well for Islam in that matchup. I don't know that it matters though- I don't think Islam is intending to clean out the division, and IMO is unlikely to take on Morales. He will win another super fight or 2 for good money and retire.
Entirely different style to set up their takedowns.

Morales looks like a monster though, but no one knows still.
 
Morales and Shavkat are the most interesting just because of how massive they are for 170 imo. Still is a massive shame we never got to see the Arman rematch, who Islam had a massive experience gap by the time they first faught, and the Ilia fight.
 
Please, don’t derail the topic toward Ilia: at 155 it would’ve been the awesomest fight, but they never shared the division.

It pisses me off that we never got to see the rematch between Islam and Arman. I’d pick Islam as the favorite, but I think Arman is an absolute monster of a fighter and he would’ve been his biggest threat at 155.

At WW, I think Sean didn’t need the fight vs Morales and had already earned the right to be the next challenger. It’s a shame that’s no longer the case.
I can imagine Islam picking him apart on the feet, but I don’t think he’s trained much on how to stay out of takedown or clinch range because… well, why would he?
But Sean has top-tier wrestling/grappling and he’s stronger than submarine bolts.

Shavkat needs to win one more fight before getting a title shot, and we’ll see how he comes back after the injury and such a long layoff.

It’s a shame that Dana’s anger robbed fans of an Islam–Arman 2, and that unnecessary matchmaking might keep us from getting an Islam–Sean.
Morales passed the test in Brady and looked ready to go with that low stance. I think that';s the next fight to make. Islam needs to just rack up defences in a log jammed 170.

If Islam wants to fight Usman then he can do it without the belt. No one wants to see that at this stage and I am sick of those types of matches in stacked divisions.
 
Don't mention the 155 Champ....

But Arman would be his biggest challenge

kurt-angle-kurt-angle-stare.gif
Yes, because they both had a chance to win it, didn't they?

Ilia won a vacant belt in what was essentially his debut at the division, Arman wasn't going to allowed that opportunity. Let's have Ilia exist and defend in the division first before acting like the gold makes him the best
 
Arman no. brady LOL
Shavkat maybe

Only ill toppy beats Islam
 
Ilia and Islam didn't coincide @ LW.
I would like Ilia to face Arman first. And no outcome would surprise me.

Ilia's wrestling and grappling remains unproven at the upper echelon level. We can assume is top tier.

As Arman is not a submission wizard, surviving Ilia seems almost as unlikely as surviving Pereira. But I can see Arman taking him down, forcing him to tire his arms until draining the sting and speed off his punches and winning a war of attrition.

50/50 or 51/49 for Ilia, IMHO. A coin toss.
 
Arman no. brady LOL
Shavkat maybe

Only ill toppy beats Islam
Honest question/s: why are you so categorical stating that Arman wouldn't stand a chance?

And Brady, in a wrestling/grappling heavy match (Islam's striking is much better but for obvious reasons he's not the best at keeping the fight out of shooting/clinch distance)... don't you think Sean being phenomenal plus strong as a boar could even out and translate to a very close fight?
 
I think Shavkat, Morales, and yes, even Ilia are all intriguing fights for Islam.
 
Honest question/s: why are you so categorical stating that Arman wouldn't stand a chance?

And Brady, in a wrestling/grappling heavy match (Islam's striking is much better but for obvious reasons he's not the best at keeping the fight out of shooting/clinch distance)... don't you think Sean being phenomenal plus strong as a boar could even out and translate to a very close fight?
Nothing about arman or brady skill set tell us they have a remote chance against Islam
 
+1 Morales.

Glad to see I'm not the only genius around here.
Islam wont fight Morales. His at the end of his career, looking for legacy fights and to retire in the next year or two. Hes talking Usman and Topuria. Khabib and his team wont want that fight for Islam, seriously.
 
