Crime We're allowed $40 million birthday parades but not this?

This is fucking tragic. Cancer research is close to everyone's heart, no? We've all lost someone to it and colon cancer is gigantically on the rise with younger people. To throw 50 years of research away is infuriating. And cruel. How can any of you MAGA support this?
www.masslive.com

Trump cuts threaten ‘irreplaceable’ Harvard stockpile of human feces, urine

More than 1.5 million scientific samples of human feces, urine and blood may have to be thrown out as the Trump admin cuts research funding.
www.masslive.com www.masslive.com
 
By supporting Trump they support tearing families apart through deportation, killing Palestinians and Iranians, cutting taxes for the richest people, cutting aid to other countries, annexing neighbouring countries, throwing people who are on social assistance into the streets, mocking veterans and disabled people, letting pollution run rampant… on and on it goes. Why do you think people who worship a rapist would care about cancer research?
 
People in this very Navy town have at least said they regret voting for him. They're idiots for falling for his lies but at least they're not all the way on the dark side now. Let's just hope they don't need VA or Medicaid because that was all in Project 2025 too.
 
"The money can’t be replaced with private funding, Willett said, and Harvard has told him it won’t be able to supplement lost dollars."

Why?

2023-04-14-3-harvard-endowment-fell-last-year-f4c3c3da-8bf3-4da5-af0d-8704b891a471.jpeg
 
Haarvard university is a private tax exempt institution. Right?

Fuck trump and fuck cancer. But i personally despise tax exempt not for profits... that profit


They have easily enough money.


The Ivy League institution also has a fund of assets, or endowment, valued at $53bn.

Harvard's endowment is invested in a vast array of assets, including stocks, bonds, real estate, and private equity, spread across different countries and sectors.

The University ended fiscal year 2024 with an operating surplus of $45 million compared to $186 million in fiscal year 2023, on an operating revenue base of $6.5 billion.

President and Fellows of Harvard College is exempt from federal income tax as an educational institution under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. As an educational institution, Harvard is also exempt from Massachusetts state income tax.

The salary of the Harvard University president, currently Alan Garber, is not publicly disclosed, but it is known that Harvard presidents typically earn over $1 million annually

Yes, Harvard University is a non-profit organization. It is registered with the IRS as a private, non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, according to Harvard's alumni website. This status means it is exempt from federal income tax and also receives other tax benefits and exemptions.
  • In the late 1990s, Harvard purchased 52.6 acres in Allston, Boston, through a third-party, causing controversy due to the lack of transparency.

  • Farmland Investments:
    Harvard's endowment has invested heavily in farmland worldwide, including significant holdings in Brazil's Cerrado region.

  • Vineyard Ownership:
    Harvard owns over 10,000 acres in California's Paso Robles wine region, through its company Brodiaea, Inc.


  • Warehouse Acquisition and Sale:
    Harvard purchased a large portfolio of warehouses in the southeastern US, later selling it to Blackstone.


    Brodiaea Inc., a subsidiary of Harvard University's endowment, has faced controversy related to its land and water acquisitions in California, particularly in the Cuyama Valley. The controversy centers around concerns that Harvard, through Brodiaea, is prioritizing profit over community well-being by aggressively purchasing land and water rights in a drought-stricken region.
    • Brodiaea purchased land with access to groundwater in the Cuyama Valley, a region experiencing a severe drought.

    • They drilled deep water wells, some twice the depth of typical residential wells, and installed a large vineyard, raising concerns about water resource depletion.

    • The company's actions have been interpreted as a "water grab" by some, especially in light of restrictions on new pumping that were implemented.
 
Your article is almost two weeks old. Slow day in the rage-baiting office?

 
Actually..

Fuck harvard now that ive looked into them...

Yikes

grain.org

Harvard's land grabs in Brazil are a disaster for communities and a warning to speculators

In an eight year period following the 2008 crisis, Harvard poured over US$1 billion into amassing a global portfolio of farmlands, covering nearly 1 million hectares across five continents. Harvard's farmland strategy took it deep into some of the most conflictual places on the planet when it...
grain.org grain.org
 
Blayt7hh said:
All because he is angry at Harvard for whatever reason… we really live in the stupidest timeline
Harvard just won a case against the Trump admin trying to block foreign students. Fuck anyone supporting this fascist attack on education and foreign people.

www.pbs.org

Federal judge blocks Trump administration effort to keep Harvard from hosting foreign students

The order from U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston preserves Harvard's ability to host foreign students while the case is decided, but it falls short of resolving all of Harvard's legal hurdles to hosting international students.
www.pbs.org www.pbs.org
 
