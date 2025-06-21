Haarvard university is a private tax exempt institution. Right?
Fuck trump and fuck cancer. But i personally despise tax exempt not for profits... that profit
They have easily enough money.
The Ivy League institution also has a fund of assets, or endowment, valued at $53bn
Harvard's endowment is invested in a vast array of assets, including stocks, bonds, real estate, and private equity, spread across different countries
and sectors.
The University ended fiscal year 2024 with an operating surplus of $45 million
compared to $186 million in fiscal year 2023, on an operating revenue base of $6.5 billion.
President and Fellows of Harvard College
is exempt from federal income tax as an educational institution
under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. As an educational institution, Harvard is also exempt from Massachusetts state income tax.
The salary of the Harvard University president, currently Alan Garber, is not publicly disclosed, but it is known that Harvard presidents typically earn over $1 million annually
Yes, Harvard University is a non-profit organization. It is registered with the IRS as a private, non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, according to Harvard's alumni website
. This status means it is exempt from federal income tax and also receives other tax benefits and exemptions.
- In the late 1990s, Harvard purchased 52.6 acres in Allston, Boston, through a third-party, causing controversy due to the lack of transparency.
- Farmland Investments:
Harvard's endowment has invested heavily in farmland worldwide, including significant holdings in Brazil's Cerrado region.
- Vineyard Ownership:
Harvard owns over 10,000 acres in California's Paso Robles wine region, through its company Brodiaea, Inc.
- Warehouse Acquisition and Sale:
Harvard purchased a large portfolio of warehouses in the southeastern US, later selling it to Blackstone.
Brodiaea Inc., a subsidiary of Harvard University's endowment, has faced controversy related to its land and water acquisitions in California, particularly in the Cuyama Valley. The controversy centers around concerns that Harvard, through Brodiaea, is prioritizing profit over community well-being by aggressively purchasing land and water rights in a drought-stricken region.
- Brodiaea purchased land with access to groundwater in the Cuyama Valley, a region experiencing a severe drought.
- They drilled deep water wells, some twice the depth of typical residential wells, and installed a large vineyard, raising concerns about water resource depletion.
- The company's actions have been interpreted as a "water grab" by some, especially in light of restrictions on new pumping that were implemented.