Were all of Cody Garbrands old beefs fake?





Because if so he's an extremely good actor, probably genus level.

I remember used to watch this dudes interviews thinking "maaaan this guy is as heated as a red hot chilli pepper"

Like you could literally watch his interviews and you could see his red meter filling up to his head

Watch this interview you can literally see his body shifting with everything dominick says as he tries to hold himself back from speaking and interupting dom like he's trying to contain himself, and when dom throws out an insult you can see him smile and hear him breath out of his nose as if he's trying to let out steem.





Then only a few years later he's doing intervies and he's like a completely different guy... I know people mature over the years but 25 while exceptionally young isn't THAT young and for him to go from being borderline enraged at the slightest agetation to being mr cool calm and collected was really shocking as if a switch just flipped in his head.







Now looking back in heindsight I think his beefs were fake, you can watch this interview around the same time as his fued with dominick and see the exact same insults repeated back to him that dominick says and he just shrugs and laughs them off. Its like dr jeckle and mister hyde. In the ufc media press he's abrasive and short tempered but in all other media outside of the ufc press events and outside of joe rogans podcasts he's funny, charming, witty and composed.







I have a hunch that garbrandt is a talented actor/genus and that he used all the drama surrounding team alpha male to enhance his career and gain exposure; however, with the fact that they kept putting him in co main events durring most of his world title tenure and he was no longer in world title contention, he stopped trying to promote himself using his old character.