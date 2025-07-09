Were all of Cody Garbrands old beefs fake?

TheTribalQueef

TheTribalQueef

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Jul 29, 2023
Messages
589
Reaction score
566


Because if so he's an extremely good actor, probably genus level.
I remember used to watch this dudes interviews thinking "maaaan this guy is as heated as a red hot chilli pepper"
Like you could literally watch his interviews and you could see his red meter filling up to his head
Watch this interview you can literally see his body shifting with everything dominick says as he tries to hold himself back from speaking and interupting dom like he's trying to contain himself, and when dom throws out an insult you can see him smile and hear him breath out of his nose as if he's trying to let out steem.


Then only a few years later he's doing intervies and he's like a completely different guy... I know people mature over the years but 25 while exceptionally young isn't THAT young and for him to go from being borderline enraged at the slightest agetation to being mr cool calm and collected was really shocking as if a switch just flipped in his head.



Now looking back in heindsight I think his beefs were fake, you can watch this interview around the same time as his fued with dominick and see the exact same insults repeated back to him that dominick says and he just shrugs and laughs them off. Its like dr jeckle and mister hyde. In the ufc media press he's abrasive and short tempered but in all other media outside of the ufc press events and outside of joe rogans podcasts he's funny, charming, witty and composed.



I have a hunch that garbrandt is a talented actor/genus and that he used all the drama surrounding team alpha male to enhance his career and gain exposure; however, with the fact that they kept putting him in co main events durring most of his world title tenure and he was no longer in world title contention, he stopped trying to promote himself using his old character.
 
IneedSometop said:
For the most part I agree especially in the post Conor era.
Click to expand...
well Jones and Cormier are pre conor lol, conor was gonna fight on the undercard of what was supposed to be the original jones and cormier card

masvidal also brutally assaulted covington

and colby bitched in the face of leon when leon flipped shit about comments about his dad so it clearly wasnt fake on leons part
 
Just a meathead who finally got it into his head that he doesn't need to make other people's beef his own personal issue every time
 
TheTribalQueef said:
Not mavidal covington though

Not Jones and Cormeir

Covinton and Leon is only half fake
Click to expand...
Yes, fake. Mas + Cov were desperate to keep being any sort of draw. Jon + DC were rivals anyways, the rest was just frosting. Anything Covington does is staged
 
m249viking said:
Yes, fake. Mas + Cov were desperate to keep being any sort of draw. Jon + DC were rivals anyways, the rest was just frosting. Anything Covington does is staged
Click to expand...
mas and cov were def not fake lol covington was about to sue the shit out of masvidal and masvidal risked prison to ambush him

nothing about Jon and DC was fake that was pure hatred

nah lol convingto may do the things he does to sell tickets but brining in someones baby momma to air their dirty laundry is absolutely real, leon made convinton feel so much animosiyt that he bitched up and said "I was just promoting the fight" lmfao
 
Jon and DC quickly turned into who is even worse from these two fake ass belligerent cunts.
Sadly we ended up with one of them on the mic instead of both of them gone!
 
People can change pretty fast, for better or worse, as they go through things.

Also those interviews are him talking to random media, and not to his rival. Someone can be totally different with different people or in different situations. He could play it cool when talking to others, but get heated and lose his head a little in the moment with a rival.
The TJ one does seem fake though, given that video of him going to pat him on the back. If it's all acting, it's very impressive.
 
wolffanghameha said:
People can change pretty fast, for better or worse, as they go through things.

Also those interviews are him talking to random media, and not to his rival. Someone can be totally different with different people or in different situations. He could play it cool when talking to others, but get heated and lose his head a little in the moment with a rival.
The TJ one does seem fake though, given that video of him going to pat him on the back. If it's all acting, it's very impressive.
Click to expand...
but im saying in ufc media or joe rogans podcasts he taps into talking about his beefs like its high school drama as if hes consomed by it, he doesn't have to have his opponent around but when he's out and about and does media for an internet journalist he acts like a normal adult, even says he'd party with dom after the fight, like someone who agetates someone the way dom seemingly agetated cody throughout thier beef isn't gonna be invited to a party by the guy he agetated
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,482
Messages
57,534,816
Members
175,741
Latest member
Minouthecat

Share this page

Back
Top