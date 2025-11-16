We're about to find out if training with Craig Jones makes a difference

Seemed like he trained him well to defend the head/arm choke. He couldn't use that to win though so it was not a factor as much as not getting taken down so easily. I'm sure his right leg was no help after the kicks , but he did survive the ground. I guess that's a win out of it. Most guys submit.

Had he been able to stay standing it really didn't seem like he was winning the striking at all. Hell his own team said before final round...you just need 1 punch..like his strategy never took that into consideration in the first 4 rounds...geeze ..hey jack...u got a punchers chance that hasn't worked at all in 4 rounds ..great advice.

Islam is just a lot better and a different animal than Craig could ever how to teach him in that time. That's why Islam laughed when they said Craig was in the camp...it does not work that way, you can't train for 3 months and be on islams level. Just not possible. I don't see anyone being able to stop the takedowns or be able to get up repeatedly. Knowing this and thus having that threat with the takedown it's hard to strike freely and not be on your ass. Which showed.