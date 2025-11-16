We're about to find out if training with Craig Jones makes a difference

This is truly an unpredictable fight. Not rooting for anyone in particular. I just wanna see blood.
 
73fe6f_c5644a0032704d5ab25098096273a55f~mv2.png
 
Tbh I thought Islam would crush him. This is why Khabib quit early - because he was scared of a test. Islam is just as talented, if not more and he will test himself so
 
You need to already be high level on the ground in order for training with someone like Craig Jones to make a difference.

It helped Volk level up when he fought Islam but Jack looks like Art Jimmerson from UFC 1 when Islam him down.
 
Skarsgard said:
This is pretty much it. Without the training, Jack probably wouldn't have gotten out of the first.

For sure. It looked like a game of chess on the ground with islam constantly attacking in dominant position and jdm defending but unable to attack.

Imo khabib would have finished him
 
Thepaintbucket said:
JDM did the right things to break out of submission attempts but his takedown defense was horrible lol. Belel is probably screaming right now lol

I think jdm camp said something about him getting back up if he gets taken down.

I guess they worked hard on getting back up and nothing else and it still didnt work.
 
You could tell it definitely had his sub defense tight. Jones obviously targeted the holds Islam likes and likely put jack in them day after day until he could defend them. But he was never going to stem the gap for positional control. No matter how much Jones worked with him. As Islam is a hybrid of elite wrestling control, and elite submission grappling. Jones can only replicate the submission grappling side of it.
 
Preston broadus said:
I think jdm camp said something about him getting back up if he gets taken down.

I guess they worked hard on getting back up and nothing else and it still didnt work.


I don't practice BJJ but it seems like a massive waste of energy knowing Islam has a high chance of back contol. People have stuffed Islam's takedowns tho.

Never seen Islam work so little for a takedown
 
Seemed like he trained him well to defend the head/arm choke. He couldn't use that to win though so it was not a factor as much as not getting taken down so easily. I'm sure his right leg was no help after the kicks , but he did survive the ground. I guess that's a win out of it. Most guys submit.
Had he been able to stay standing it really didn't seem like he was winning the striking at all. Hell his own team said before final round...you just need 1 punch..like his strategy never took that into consideration in the first 4 rounds...geeze ..hey jack...u got a punchers chance that hasn't worked at all in 4 rounds ..great advice.
Islam is just a lot better and a different animal than Craig could ever how to teach him in that time. That's why Islam laughed when they said Craig was in the camp...it does not work that way, you can't train for 3 months and be on islams level. Just not possible. I don't see anyone being able to stop the takedowns or be able to get up repeatedly. Knowing this and thus having that threat with the takedown it's hard to strike freely and not be on your ass. Which showed.
 
It did make a difference. He defended all them subs.
 
Thepaintbucket said:
I don't practice BJJ but it seems like a massive waste of energy knowing Islam has a high chance of back contol. People have stuffed Islam's takedowns tho.

Never seen Islam work so little for a takedown

I agree. There was zero change of jdm having a competitive grappling fight on the ground with islam. Hindsight is 20/20. Perhaps if he didnt bother with Craig Jones he would have worked on his td defense instead of his grappling.....and the fight never goes to the ground.
 
