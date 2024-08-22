don't ask
Special Secretary of Shitposting
@Silver
- Joined
- Feb 4, 2022
- Messages
- 10,860
- Reaction score
- 19,866
Fabricio Werdum Shares Details from Backstage Encounter with Jon Jones at ADCC
Former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum revealed some interesting details about a meeting he had with Jon Jones backstage at ADCC recently.
www.sherdog.com
Former UFC heavyweight champion FabricioWerdum revealed some interesting details about a meeting he hadwith JonJones backstage at ADCC recently.
“It was really nice to see Jones again,” Werdum said. “I couldn’tbelieve it when he asked to teach him how I make my happyface.”
The Brazilian heavyweight recalled that he and Jones initiallybecame close when they were both paid to be a VIP presence by localpromoters from Russia and the Brazilian state of Goais on separateoccasions.
“Both were nice opportunities to know [Jones] as a person, and wehad a great time together,” Werdum said. “We even recalled a partywe had in Russia and grappling and sparring in a small hotel roomwe had in Goias where we almost destroyed the room. Two big guys,Wanderlei [Silva] and RafaelCordeiro. Imagine how crazy it was.”
...
“He looked into my eyes and said, ‘You are a really nice guy with abig heart.’ ”