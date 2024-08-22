News Werdum taught Jones how to smile, "We almost destroyed the [hotel] room. Two big guys... imagine how crazy it was." Jones said Werdum had a big heart.

don't ask

don't ask

www.sherdog.com

Fabricio Werdum Shares Details from Backstage Encounter with Jon Jones at ADCC

Former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum revealed some interesting details about a meeting he had with Jon Jones backstage at ADCC recently.
Former UFC heavyweight champion FabricioWerdum revealed some interesting details about a meeting he hadwith JonJones backstage at ADCC recently.

“It was really nice to see Jones again,” Werdum said. “I couldn’tbelieve it when he asked to teach him how I make my happyface.”

The Brazilian heavyweight recalled that he and Jones initiallybecame close when they were both paid to be a VIP presence by localpromoters from Russia and the Brazilian state of Goais on separateoccasions.

“Both were nice opportunities to know [Jones] as a person, and wehad a great time together,” Werdum said. “We even recalled a partywe had in Russia and grappling and sparring in a small hotel roomwe had in Goias where we almost destroyed the room. Two big guys,Wanderlei [Silva] and RafaelCordeiro. Imagine how crazy it was.”
...

“He looked into my eyes and said, ‘You are a really nice guy with abig heart.’ ”
“It was really nice to see Jones again,” Werdum said. “I couldn’tbelieve it when he asked to teach him how I make my happyface.”

“He looked into my eyes and said, ‘You are a really nice guy with a big heart.’ ”​
It was at that exact moment the lights dimmed and the music started.

don't ask said:
The Brazilian heavyweight recalled that he and Jones initiallybecame close when they were both paid to be a VIP presence by localpromoters from Russia and the Brazilian state of Goais on separateoccasions.
Wait, these Russian weren't Kadyrov and his ilk in Chechnia were they? Werdum has shilled for them very openly.
 
g*r*b said:
Wait, these Russian weren't Kadyrov and his ilk in Chechnia were they? Werdum has shilled for them very openly.
I was also curious if Jones was involved in that, but Werdum has plenty of connections in Europe because of his time spent training with CroCop, so these could have been non-terrorists they were appearing for.
 
g*r*b said:
Wait, these Russian weren't Kadyrov and his ilk in Chechnia were they? Werdum has shilled for them very openly.
don't ask said:
I was also curious if Jones was involved in that, but Werdum has plenty of connections in Europe because of his time spent training with CroCop, so these could have been non-terrorists they were appearing for.
Though I can't be sure, Werdum is probably talking about the UFC PR trip to Moscow back in 2013. The same one that provided us with the legendary Jon vs Mir hotel hallway footage.



If it had anything to do with Kadyrov, it wasn't made public.

Photos of Kadyrov's fun little sportswashing summer camps first started surfacing only a few years later, around 2015 or so if I recall correctly.
 
Jon ain't gay tho fam iono y mandem keep spreadin dem rumors 💯🦁💯🧢🧢
 
IDGETKTFO said:
What always confused me about this is wasn't this in brasil? Why did werdum have a fucking boomerang?
I think it was in Australia, so actually the boomerang makes all the sense in the world!
 
