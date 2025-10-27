Werdum ate a real eyepoke from Browne and still whooped him — Aspinall could take notes

Werdum got poked deep by Travis Browne early in that fight, like full finger in the eyeball deep, not this little “brush” Aspinall caught from Gane.
Meanwhile Aspinall gets a minor poke and immediately goes, “Nah, I can’t continue.” Come on man. You’re supposed to be the next big thing - the best HW ever according to the fan boys, and there is alot of them.
We’ve seen worse eyepokes in sparring videos. The moment things stop going his way, he mentally checks out. That’s not championship material.
Meanwhile Aspinall gets a minor poke and immediately goes, “Nah, I can’t continue.” Come on man. You’re supposed to be the next big thing - the best HW ever according to the fan boys, and there is alot of them.
We’ve seen worse eyepokes in sparring videos. The moment things stop going his way, he mentally checks out. That’s not championship material.