Went to UFC 318

Met the following fighters while in New Orleans: Gaethje, Michael Chandler, Youseff Zalal, Kayla Harrison, Royval, Alexa Grasso and Jared Gordon.
I got to eat some crow. I talked so much shit on Chandler and he was fantastic to meet in person. Dude took time out of his day to talk with fans and have normal conversations. He really changed my mind about him.
Gaethje was kind of dickish in person. At the Q&A he was funny and had personality but in person he was dull.
Harrison and Grasso were absolute sweethearts.
Card was sweet (excluding pitbull and ige). The crowd was awesome but booing at the first sight of grappling was a little annoying lol. Time to work a fuck ton for Noche.
