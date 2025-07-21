  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Went to UFC 318

KDR by RNC

KDR by RNC

Met the following fighters while in New Orleans: Gaethje, Michael Chandler, Youseff Zalal, Kayla Harrison, Royval, Alexa Grasso and Jared Gordon.

I got to eat some crow. I talked so much shit on Chandler and he was fantastic to meet in person. Dude took time out of his day to talk with fans and have normal conversations. He really changed my mind about him.

Gaethje was kind of dickish in person. At the Q&A he was funny and had personality but in person he was dull.

Harrison and Grasso were absolute sweethearts.

Card was sweet (excluding pitbull and ige). The crowd was awesome but booing at the first sight of grappling was a little annoying lol. Time to work a fuck ton for Noche.
 
Never liked chandler but thats the thing. Most fighters we dont like are pretty good people i believe
Oh dude I fucking hated the guy. I'm a huge Diamond fan and after Mike cheated the whole fight I was like fuck this dude.

He won me over with how kind he was to everyone. He is an actual good dude.
 
Did you hit on the girl from the other thread?!
st,small,507x507-pad,600x600,f8f8f8.jpg
 
@KDR by RNC sounds awesome man!
Which moment did you enjoy the most?
Gotta say watching my people, Carli Judice, put the sticks on ole girl to open up the show.

Went to PSL and that was just stupid fun. Loud as fuck lol

Saw Dustin knock out Yancy years ago, seeing him retire was sad but got to celebrate his career.
 
My 5 minute interaction with Chandler was the same at Bellator Chicago years ago.

My roommate from college is a wrestling coach right outside of Nashville. Chandler came to the school to introduce himself and the kids and helped out. (He was there to promote his MMA gym as well and a h.s. wrestling room is obviously a decent recruiting ground). Chandler invited my friend over to his house for dinner as well. He says he is a great guy.

So yea, as long as you're not fighting him, Chandler is the real deal.
 
My 5 minute interaction with Chandler was the same at Bellator Chicago years ago.

My roommate from college is a wrestling coach right outside of Nashville. Chandler came to the school to introduce himself and the kids and helped out. (He was there to promote his MMA gym as well and a h.s. wrestling room is obviously a decent recruiting ground). Chandler invited my friend over to his house for dinner as well. He says he is a great guy.

So yea, as long as you're not fighting him, Chandler is the real deal.
He invited us to the casino but I don't trust myself there lol *see vcash history*
 
