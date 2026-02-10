  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Went to get my medicals done for my upcoming fight, doctor wouldn't clear me

Hello. This is the only training related sub form I use here, so I apologize if this is not the correct place to post something like this. As the title says, the doctor wouldn't clear me. I've had something like 10 - 15 concussions over my life, been KO'd about four or five times (all except one happened when I was a kid by my older siblings), and about 15 bouts in Kickboxing. My eyes have always been sensitive to light, but lately more so. I get headaches a few times a week and occasionally after sparring sessions, dizzy spells once or twice a week, usually it's just some tunnel vision and it goes away after a minute or two, numbness in my fingers and toes happens maybe once every four to six months. The dizzy spells and headaches weren't a thing until the last year or two. My speech and cognition feel fine though, albeit sentences take a little longer to get out, but there's no slurring. Usually I lie to the doctors when I get my medicals done, but this time I had a gut feeling that I should be honest. My wife and I have been talking a lot about future plans so maybe that was weighing on my conscience. Anyway, the doctor refused to clear me and recommended me to see a neurologist. She said that I am still showing concussion symptoms and she was worried about Post-concussion Syndrome, but I haven't had a concussion since November of 2024. I think she was trying to be nice and not mention CTE? Needless to say, I am very very distraught. The only dream I've ever really had is to be a professional fighter, and I keep getting injured or sick and it feels like it gets farther away the harder I push for it. Has anyone else dealt with CTE or known someone who has? I'm going to call the neurologist she recommended tomorrow and set up an appointment
 
Set up the appointment and start considering other avenues within combat sports that you may find fulfilling. Coaching, running a promotion, matchmaking, online content, cutwork, managing fighters, owning a gym, there are a ton of opportunities outside the ring for people who love it
 
That's really not what I wanted to hear, but likely what I needed to hear. I've been thinking about coaching, but the imposter syndrome is very strong haha. Kickboxing changed my life, brought me out of dark places, introduced me to my wife. I don't wanna ramble about all the personal stuff, but man it just feels like a knife in my chest if I weren't able to fight anymore. I cried in my car just thinking about it. I really appreciate you being honest with me, thank you
 
Wtf is a doctor going to do. In my experience at best they can diagnose you, but they ain’t gonna do shit to heal you.

For neurogenesis do lots of cardio, both zone 2 and intervals. Buy supplements like lions mane and fish oil. Look into drugs like N-acetyl Semax and selank, maybe even bpc-157

Make sure to take low dose melatonin every night. I microdose about .05 mg every night using liquid drops.
Also when you receive concussions the magnesium in your brain drops. Magnesium l-threonate is supposed to be the best for the brain. Pretty pricy though.

Don’t drink and smoke cigarettes/vapes/weed. Microdose shrooms and snort ketamine occasionally.

You probably have PCS. Headaches are not normal and especially sensitivity to light and dizziness.

And besides cardio, the most important thing is to not spar for 90 days.

CTE is not real bro 😎
 
Why did you spend your brain points before you became pro. Your fault. Now not enough brain is left.

15 ammy fights is crazy work. You should done 5-10 and went pro

You wore out too much of your brain. If you getting concussions during sparring you aren't inteligent enough to become a good pro. Yoy missmanage your resource.

Take this how you like

The brain is a resource.

Thai got 100+ fights and you fell apart already.
 
god that sounds awful man. Play it safe. Tragedy you seemed like a knowledgable fighter and I'm sure you'll be a great coach if you choose. But why have your siblings knocked you out so much?
 
I'm going to look into this! Thank you
 
I'm in a rough place right now and I'm not in a position to respond to this in a mature way. I'm not saying you don't have a point, but you are ignoring a lot of factors and assuming others. Every case is unique and everyone is different. I won't act like I didn't make mistakes, I've sparred mostly men that are multiple weight classes above me and we've had some gym wars. Too late to correct that. I'm just trying to figure it out from here
 
I was gonna say something similar. I need to get back on it, but for a while I was taking 1,500mg of DHT specific fish oil a day, and I definitely noticed a difference after two weeks. It was easier to recall things without having problems, and being able to hold onto thoughts longer without forgetting lol. But it's legit for sure.
 
You might be experiencing the early stages of developing Epilepsy, which is common in athletes with scarring on the brain, which you no doubt have.

Once you start having full blown tonic clonic seizures, the brain is getting more damaged, you will wake up with worsening symptoms.

Ive seen several people go through this, their quality of life has diminished rapidly over the years unless they really step back and change their lifestyle to avoid more brain damage.
Good sleep, avoiding stress, good diet, walking, reading novels, learning languages etc are effective at staving off more deteriation.

I'm sorry but continuing to spar or fight or even shake your brain in any way, particularly dehydrated, will set you up for depression, rage, impulsiveness and eventually dementia or suicide.

Its hard and you will mourn for a while, but walking away is the best thing for you right now.

There is more to life than fighting, your identity is more than what you have done.

There are not many happy endings in combat sports, back yourself in other pursuits.
 
"Usually I lie to the doctors when I get my medicals done, but this time I had a gut feeling that I should be honest"

that gut feeling is your common sense overcoming your desire to be tough.

at some point you have to be realistic. you've already suffered great injury as an amateur and clearly still have neurological symptoms from head trauma. There's little reason to think your injury rates or severity of injuries will decrease if you do eventually become a pro.

Even if you do decide to continue down this route, by no means should you be taking fights or sparring hard with even half of the symptoms that you know you have. If you do manage to become a professional fighter, you will have certainly shortened your life and career by doing so rather than giving your brain time to heal.


You say you have a wife. If so, you should have goals and priorities that extend beyond your pursuit of professional combat. You need to evaluate your choices in the context of all your ambitions.

bro.. that guys a complete fuckin moron. he literally wrote 'CTE is not real', while you very clearly have it and you know that, and is telling you that placebo doses of melatonin is magically going to solve your problems. its not.
 
I’m a Coach with 15 years under my belt. I’ve had to have the talk with a few guys.

I had a few fights but I’ll tell you right now that training someone and winning a fight together is immensely satisfying. More than winning the fights myself, but that’s just me.

Throw your whole heart into it and you’ll fall in love all over again
 
