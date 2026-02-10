Went to get my medicals done for my upcoming fight, doctor wouldn't clear me

Hello. This is the only training related sub form I use here, so I apologize if this is not the correct place to post something like this. As the title says, the doctor wouldn't clear me. I've had something like 10 - 15 concussions over my life, been KO'd about four or five times (all except one happened when I was a kid by my older siblings), and about 15 bouts in Kickboxing. My eyes have always been sensitive to light, but lately more so. I get headaches a few times a week and occasionally after sparring sessions, dizzy spells once or twice a week, usually it's just some tunnel vision and it goes away after a minute or two, numbness in my fingers and toes happens maybe once every four to six months. The dizzy spells and headaches weren't a thing until the last year or two. My speech and cognition feel fine though, albeit sentences take a little longer to get out, but there's no slurring. Usually I lie to the doctors when I get my medicals done, but this time I had a gut feeling that I should be honest. My wife and I have been talking a lot about future plans so maybe that was weighing on my conscience. Anyway, the doctor refused to clear me and recommended me to see a neurologist. She said that I am still showing concussion symptoms and she was worried about Post-concussion Syndrome, but I haven't had a concussion since November of 2024. I think she was trying to be nice and not mention CTE? Needless to say, I am very very distraught. The only dream I've ever really had is to be a professional fighter, and I keep getting injured or sick and it feels like it gets farther away the harder I push for it. Has anyone else dealt with CTE or known someone who has? I'm going to call the neurologist she recommended tomorrow and set up an appointment