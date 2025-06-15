Welterweight matchups to make after Usman v Buckley

methrogenn
Belal Muhammad vs Kamaru Usman
This just became my most anticipated welterweight matchup, Kamaru is not washed, they have legit beef & you hardly get to see two former champions fight anymore. This fight is a no brainer.
Sean Brady vs Shavkat Rakhmanov
Fight for the no.1 contender. It'll be an interesting matchup & would be interesting seeing Shavkat deal with Brady's wrestling.
Ian Garry vs Leon Edwards
Edwards knocked Garry out in training & Garry was kicked out of the Edwards camp. There's real beef & I would like to see Garry retire Edwards or Edwards son Garry.
Buckley vs Carlos Prates
After Buck was dominated by Usman & Prates struggled against Garry, would like to see these two strikers slug it out.
Holland vs Covington
Hopefully get to see Covington knocked out.
