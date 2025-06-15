Welterweight matchups to make after Usman v Buckley

Belal Muhammad vs Kamaru Usman

This just became my most anticipated welterweight matchup, Kamaru is not washed, they have legit beef & you hardly get to see two former champions fight anymore. This fight is a no brainer.

Sean Brady vs Shavkat Rakhmanov

Fight for the no.1 contender. It'll be an interesting matchup & would be interesting seeing Shavkat deal with Brady's wrestling.

Ian Garry vs Leon Edwards

Edwards knocked Garry out in training & Garry was kicked out of the Edwards camp. There's real beef & I would like to see Garry retire Edwards or Edwards son Garry.

Buckley vs Carlos Prates

After Buck was dominated by Usman & Prates struggled against Garry, would like to see these two strikers slug it out.

Holland vs Covington

Hopefully get to see Covington knocked out.
 
JDM v Shav
Buckley v Leon
Usman v Belal
Brady v Ian
 
Sean Brady deserves the next TS after Islam tbh

Usman vs Shavkat eliminator

Belal vs Ian Garry
 
I like all of those fights, because they're all fresh fights and make sense. If you start switching names around you get rematches.
 
MVP vs Buckley would be very entertaining if MVP weren't fighting Cannonier. No need for either one to worry about TDs.

Garry, Shavkat, Brady and probably Belal are all bad matchups for Buckley due to the TD and ground game threats. Brady probably submits him. Shavkat or Garry might.
 
Figure JDM/Islam will fight late this year, hopefully on an Australian PPV, don't know if they've confirmed where 321 will be yet. Doubt winner would be in a position for their next fight before 2026. Does Shavkat get an guaranteed title fight after what would be over a year on the shelf? Personally I doubt it. Be interesting to see if he's allowed that luxury.
 
instead we'll get Usman x Convigton 3 as title eliminator
 
1) Belal and "anticipated fight" should not be in the same sentence
2) Why the hell would you want to have 2 contenders kill each other off? We just lost a fresh new contender to a 38 year old ex champion who hadn't won in 4 years... this would be a terrible decision.
3) Edwards and Covington will both probably need a 2 year layoff before they're seen again. Might as well book a match-up for Ryan Hall
 
JDM vs Islam
Belal vs Usman
I’ve heard rumors of Brady vs Garry being made so I’ll just keep that as that. If not Brady vs Shav for #1 contender
Edwards vs Morales
Buckley vs Holland 2. I’m not confident Colby ever fights again.
 
Isn't Shavkat out til next year? If not Shavkat should get winner of Islam/JDM. But if he is out til '26 then...

Brady vs Ian Garry
Belal vs Usman
Buck vs Prates
Morales vs Leon <{Heymansnicker}>
 
Brady vs Shavkat in Vegas for title shot
Belal vs Usman in Abu Dhabi
Leon vs Garry in England or Ireland
Morales vs Holland in Los Angeles
Buckley vs Neal in Florida
Prates vs Thompson in Texas
 
