Welterweight is back to being the UFC marquee division after almost a decade

Welterweight is back to being the marquee division in the UFC after almost a decade (12 years) after the Welterweight GOAT GSP retired.

It hasn't been this exciting in a long long time with exciting young fighters at the top of the division.

Welterweight now has the P4P#1 & Modern great Makhachev, the champion is only 28 years old, then you have an undefeated horse eater Rakhmanov, young guys like Michael Morares, Ian Garry, Sean Brady, Buckley, Pratos & old guns like Kamaru Usman, Gilbert Burns & Edwards.

Lightweight which was previously unanimously known as the best Division in the UFC has unfortunately fallen off quite a bit, with Makhachevs exit, Porier retiring this year, Gaethje only having a couple more fights left, Chandler & McGregor not even in the rankings, lightweights golden era is finally over.

Lightweight has a 36 year old Charles Do Bronx fighting for the title against a superstar Topuria who one has 1 Lightweight win. Holloway already has a loss against the next champion Topuria. The division literally has no fresh contenders other than Arman Tsarukyan & Paddy Pimblett.

I will miss the golden era of Tony Ferguson, Khabib Nurmagomedov, McGregor, Porier, Alvarez, RDA, Gaethje & Makhachev.
 
Problem with LW is that the old guys kept beating the up and comers, which made for a slower turnover.

WW is super exciting now, imagine JDM vs Shavkat (if JDM gets past Islam).
 
Would bot be surprised if Porier unretires as he now has a chance for gold again.
 
The WW top 15 needs to be rid of Usman, Covington, Wonderboy and Luque at this point.

I don't think any of these guys can win a meaningful fight at this stage.

They had to feed Luque that rubbish Gorimbo guy to keep him in at #14 lol

(Yes, I know they were trying to catapult Gorimbo into the rankings, but it was never gonna work - not good enough).
 
