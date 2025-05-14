Welterweight is back to being the UFC marquee division after almost a decade

Welterweight is back to being the marquee division in the UFC after almost a decade (12 years) after the Welterweight GOAT GSP retired.



It hasn't been this exciting in a long long time with exciting young fighters at the top of the division.



Welterweight now has the P4P#1 & Modern great Makhachev, the champion is only 28 years old, then you have an undefeated horse eater Rakhmanov, young guys like Michael Morares, Ian Garry, Sean Brady, Buckley, Pratos & old guns like Kamaru Usman, Gilbert Burns & Edwards.



Lightweight which was previously unanimously known as the best Division in the UFC has unfortunately fallen off quite a bit, with Makhachevs exit, Porier retiring this year, Gaethje only having a couple more fights left, Chandler & McGregor not even in the rankings, lightweights golden era is finally over.



Lightweight has a 36 year old Charles Do Bronx fighting for the title against a superstar Topuria who one has 1 Lightweight win. Holloway already has a loss against the next champion Topuria. The division literally has no fresh contenders other than Arman Tsarukyan & Paddy Pimblett.



I will miss the golden era of Tony Ferguson, Khabib Nurmagomedov, McGregor, Porier, Alvarez, RDA, Gaethje & Makhachev.