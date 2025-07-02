Well it's official I got covid

Pittie Petey said:
I thought Covid didnt exist in the South
You should be fine at this evolution stage of the virus. IIRC, I believe it's treated like a flu or cold now, and you only get a few days off.

I had the OG version back in 2020, got the whole pneumonia stage and everything. That sssssuuuuuuuucccccccckkkkkkkkeeeeeeeddddddd!!
 
Aurelian said:
I've still never had it and I live in the South. I'll be fucked if I do because my lungs are destroyed.

Good luck TS.
Thanks I had it once in 2020 wasn't too bad.
I just got tested and found out this really sucks everyone is avoiding me now and for good reason lol

Where in the south you @
 
Be realistic. If things get bad talk to a DR or go to the hospital. I had it 2022 and it wasn't that bad except I couldn't eat or drink for days, I took no medicine, if it went any longer I would of had to go to the hospital though. Good luck.
 
Simple Southerner said:
North Louisiana. I'm in the South but not like New Orleans south.

I don't know how I've avoided it, but I know I smoke way too many cigs and bud that if I get it I'm likely screwed. Sorry about people avoiding you, I hope you get better and it's over and done with quickly.
 
Aurelian said:
Thx again you do have very good luck everyone ik has had it at least once. I hope you keep avoiding it bless up. I was high asf when I found out a little while ago talk about a buzz killer lol
 
Simple Southerner said:
😠😈👹👺 must've gotten it at work FML this really sucks I'm feeling ok I just can't taste or smell very good ATM
Good , suffer well , joking I had too back in the 2020 … before the vaccine. It was nasty as hell, get well soon !
 
I got it in 2020. I was so drunk all the time I couldn't really tell how sick it made me.
 
