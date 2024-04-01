Well, I'm officially old...

Wear them with some overpriced branded rubber flip flops or crocs and you'll fit right in with the younger crowd.

I mean, you'll look like an idiot, but you'll fit right in.
 
I with you, man. I yelled at some kids in my yard a few weeks ago. Little fuckers we’re trying to ride a drift kart in it after it rained so I had to lay into them.
 
#me too.

I LARP around as Rocky though so I don't really feel old.
 
mjmj said:
RkZG
I’ve resorted to wearing these pajama pants not only around the house, but working outside, and even driving to town as long as I don’t have to get out. Occasionally I won’t put shoes on, just slippers. Its officially over.
I drove to the bank tonight in my underwear. I didn't get out of my car so why not
 
This is Old......................

Family Dinner:

Cooks1's 16 y/o daughters BF: Really Like your haircut Mr C.

Cooks1: Thank You

Cooks1 16 Y/O Daughter: 'Eyes Beginning to roll'

BF: It's hard to find places that cut short hair short really well.

Cooks1: I agree.

Daughter: (Irritated Now) Here we go..............

BF: Where do you go?

Cooks1: I don't go anywhere. I trim my own hair.

BF: Really- Wow. How long have you been doing that?

Cooks1: Since about 20 years before you were born.

Daughter: Dad- What did you do before they invented clippers?

Cooks1: Pulled it out with my bear hands..... never really enjoyed it.

Daughter: Shut Up Boomer......

BF: Fidgets uncomfortably................................
 
