Well, I'm officially old...

This is Old......................



Family Dinner:



Cooks1's 16 y/o daughters BF: Really Like your haircut Mr C.



Cooks1: Thank You



Cooks1 16 Y/O Daughter: 'Eyes Beginning to roll'



BF: It's hard to find places that cut short hair short really well.



Cooks1: I agree.



Daughter: (Irritated Now) Here we go..............



BF: Where do you go?



Cooks1: I don't go anywhere. I trim my own hair.



BF: Really- Wow. How long have you been doing that?



Cooks1: Since about 20 years before you were born.



Daughter: Dad- What did you do before they invented clippers?



Cooks1: Pulled it out with my bear hands..... never really enjoyed it.



Daughter: Shut Up Boomer......



BF: Fidgets uncomfortably................................