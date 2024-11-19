The sad part is that history repeats itself and wrong tolerance will lead to dangerous intolerance in future.



I have a migrant background and therefore know very well how many of the migrants tick and what they really think about the natives. Basically the further their culture differs from the culture of the natives, the worse they think about them. We "balkans", no matter if we are catholic, muslim or orthodox, are mostly very positive towards the Germans and Austrians. Yugoslavia had rules and despites the religious differences still a similar culture as the west. A standard Serbs living culture is closer to an Austrian than it is to a Russian, same goes for Bosniaks who have a rather more open lifestyle and similar culture as Austrians but not as the standard Turks. Many try to lie about that and feel, by religion, closer to Turks or Russians etc but in reality they dont know what they are talking about. This is why our people are nearly never mentioned in a negative way. Happens for sure, but its not standard.



Recently a very good friend of mine, who happens to be a Bosniak, commented on the elections in Austria and said that now the "Nazis are back" and soon they will try to deport all foreigners and especially Muslims. He couldt comment that without making a stupid "threat" and state that "they are wrong if they think we are like the jews, if they try anything stupid there will be many brothers who are ready to blow themselves up"... Thats because many think that Germans or Austrians are weak.. Which is wrong, they are not weak, they are just not as emotional and in further instance directly aggressive like people from the east. But they are calculated and very deliberate and will not take a quick solution, but once they have they are not going back and are ultra pragmatic and determined. If they would decide to do anything againt the migrants and really go for a forceful remigration than we could do shit against it! Blow yourself up? Yeah, just see how well this works for Gaza and they are like 1000x better armed than the migrants in Austria and Germany.