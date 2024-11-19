  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Crime Well done EU - 1930’s Berlin is Back

279501_1_detail_image_37874e70e44ec8dd.jpg
 
No one could’ve predicted this.

If only there was a sign this was a trend like a mass sexual assault on women by immigrants on New Years Eve almost a decade ago. That would’ve tipped them off and they could have done something.
 
and here I thought the time machine only took gaza back to 1944. Time machines appear to be bad.
 
I live in the Hague went out to the laundromat with all my clothes in a bag wearing a dressing gown. It attracted about 10 guys staring in the window shouting 'queer' and 'you fucking homo I kill you' ... literally happened in the city centre. I honestly don't back all the anti migration stuff but why even live in places like this if you carry on like this? I mean they've never seen someone do laundry in a dressing gown? That's where the bar is set? Can they at least check a box that states they will refrain from doing this?
 
Liberals will only learn once our cultural enrichers are done with the Jews and move onto hunting gays and women showing too much ankle.
 
Enrichment ain't free.

Glad to see them replacing their crazies with some fresh crazies. Enjoy.
 
The sad part is that history repeats itself and wrong tolerance will lead to dangerous intolerance in future.

I have a migrant background and therefore know very well how many of the migrants tick and what they really think about the natives. Basically the further their culture differs from the culture of the natives, the worse they think about them. We "balkans", no matter if we are catholic, muslim or orthodox, are mostly very positive towards the Germans and Austrians. Yugoslavia had rules and despites the religious differences still a similar culture as the west. A standard Serbs living culture is closer to an Austrian than it is to a Russian, same goes for Bosniaks who have a rather more open lifestyle and similar culture as Austrians but not as the standard Turks. Many try to lie about that and feel, by religion, closer to Turks or Russians etc but in reality they dont know what they are talking about. This is why our people are nearly never mentioned in a negative way. Happens for sure, but its not standard.

Recently a very good friend of mine, who happens to be a Bosniak, commented on the elections in Austria and said that now the "Nazis are back" and soon they will try to deport all foreigners and especially Muslims. He couldt comment that without making a stupid "threat" and state that "they are wrong if they think we are like the jews, if they try anything stupid there will be many brothers who are ready to blow themselves up"... Thats because many think that Germans or Austrians are weak.. Which is wrong, they are not weak, they are just not as emotional and in further instance directly aggressive like people from the east. But they are calculated and very deliberate and will not take a quick solution, but once they have they are not going back and are ultra pragmatic and determined. If they would decide to do anything againt the migrants and really go for a forceful remigration than we could do shit against it! Blow yourself up? Yeah, just see how well this works for Gaza and they are like 1000x better armed than the migrants in Austria and Germany.
 
How many times has this been stated in the last 10-15 years?

Fucking insane.
 
Berlin gets that it deserves! Now deal with it. Sorry gays...

As long as we still doing OK down here in Bavaria and handle things a bit different I couldn't care less.
 
Given Europe has an open border with Iraq, I wonder what stance our dear leaders will take to enrichers from the land about the lower the age of consent to 9 (nine)?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
Social EU considers offshore centres for deportees as it hardens on migration
Replies
6
Views
186
SandisLL
S

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,252,729
Messages
56,538,200
Members
175,276
Latest member
sancho888

Share this page

Back
Top