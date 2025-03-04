650lb Sumo
On Saturday the 4th of March 2023 Jon defeated Ciryl Gane by first round guillotine, to claim the vacant strap.
He then defended the belt against Stipe Miocic on Saturday the 16th of November 2024, stopping the challenger with a spinning back kick and punches in the third round.
Let's all take a moment to appreciate and respect the reign of this dominant champion.
What will Yeah Three hold for the Champ?