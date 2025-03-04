  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

News Welcome to Year Three of Jon Jones's HW Title Reign.

jon-jones-belt.jpg


On Saturday the 4th of March 2023 Jon defeated Ciryl Gane by first round guillotine, to claim the vacant strap.

He then defended the belt against Stipe Miocic on Saturday the 16th of November 2024, stopping the challenger with a spinning back kick and punches in the third round.

265f0f40-a4b3-11ef-bbbc-55ecded4aeef.jpg


Let's all take a moment to appreciate and respect the reign of this dominant champion.👏

What will Yeah Three hold for the Champ? 🤔
 
It's Jon Jones, he gets to do what he wants, when you've dominated the sport in the fashion he has and for this long, you get special privileges, cry about it
 
He will defend against the police

Except he wont need to. Look for Jon to become a model citizen while continuing or even adding more to his crime list.
 
Elegant said:
It's Jon Jones, he gets to do what he wants, when you've dominated the sport in the fashion he has and for this long, you get special privileges, cry about it
Click to expand...
No one should hold a division hostage.

And no one is bigger than the sport.

If you don't care you aren't a real fan.
 
The Ultimate French kickboxer and retired 42-year-old fireman Fighting Champion.

Frankly he should be crowned HW champ for life and we should just retire the belt.

Unless someone comes along and is willing to fight a heavy-set Applebee's waitress to prove themselves the greatest HW in the world.
 
