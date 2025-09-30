Movies Welcome to Fright Night: the annual Sherdog Horror Movie Festival.

Tomorrow is October 1st. It's time to get our Samhain on. 😈

The rules are simple,

1)Watch as many Horror movies as possible between 1st October and Halloween itself.

2)Leave a review ITT of the movie(s)you have watched and rate them.

Any genre of Horror film is acceptable: psychological, slasher, supernatural etc. The main point is to watch films you haven't seen before, have fun and share the experience with your fellow Dogs. :)
 
https%3A%2F%2Fsubstack-post-media.s3.amazonaws.com%2Fpublic%2Fimages%2F4e417e1f-f5de-4e82-9930-e126964a93d8_498x280.gif
 
Just saw that theres a new nature documentary series on Netflix but this one has a twist, its presented like a horror flick, probably might check it out cause ole Pete loves him some nature docs, hopefully its not too brutal with cute critters getting ripped to shreds

Hopefully theres some ants in there though cause them shits is ruthlessly brutal in their hive mind efficiency

 
Aw man, I watched The Conjuring: Last Rites a few weeks ago. I guess it was too early for this thread. But that movie was doo-doo. They really have to stop making those. But the first one is one of the GOAT horror movies.
 
Movie 1: Night of the Living Dead remake (90)

ben-tony.jpg

My rating: 6/10

This is the night of the Living Dead movie I grew up on. "They're coming to get you Barbara " what i like most about this movie is Tony Todd. He makes this movie worth watching alone by commanding a huge presence on screen. Compared to the original it is a lot more violent/bloody and the zombies are way more "scarier" even though they do come off comical when he waves the torch around at them. But overall to me its alright at best. I wouldnt call it a good movie although I do like it. The original is still better especially the ending. In this movie i didnt like how Ben turns into a zombie at the end. He was shot twice never bit. I also didnt like how Barbara went from scared weak girl to a great shot with a rifle when shes never used one before. Still worth checking out.
 
damn, i knew tomorrow october begins but i didnt make the connection that its time to start indulging in those horror films (more than usual i guess). i have a few horror films on vhs that i need to watch for the first time. that'll be fun. count me in spooky boys!
 
Movie 1: A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge

Watched this on the weekend for the first time in many years. I can see why it is generally thought of as one of the worst in the series but I also think I don't dislike it nearly as much as a lot of people do. Perhaps it grinds a lot of people's gears because it really diverts from the central gimmick of Freddy's power/character but I think the notion of Freddy trying to overtake someone so he can emerge in the real world is not without merit. The problem here is more in execution. I've definitely seen worse slasher films than this but I think one of the biggest hurdle this movie has to overcome is that it's the follow up to a great genre film. Halloween 2 is good enough that it doesn't get completely overwhelmed by the awesomeness of its predecessor but the same really can't be said for Freddy's Revenge. Thus, the movie feels like a steep drop in quality from Craven's original.

Also, what's with the title? Who is he getting revenge on? The poor, random family that happened to move into Nancy's house?

This movie has some decent ideas and some memorable moments but it never really comes together. Currently, I feel like the only thing most people really discuss when they talk about this movie is the subtext, which, while interesting, strikes me as an example of "we can't really think of anything interesting about this lackluster entry so let's focus on this aspect."

Englund was good as usual. For me, the most memorable segment when I was a kid was when Freddy jumps out at the pool party. The moment really startled me and the concept scared me as a kid. Now, I can see why that scene is generally really disliked by fans of the franchise. It just feels out of place in an Elm Street film. Quite silly in parts, too. Still, I think that Freddy's reaction to the brave dude who tries to empathize with him might be one of the funniest things in any Nightmare film and that's saying something because this is before they made him more blatantly snarky.

This movie also made me think that, with the exception of Freddy's Dead, perhaps, I might find even the worst ANOES films better than the worst Halloween and worst Friday the 13th films.

4.6/10
 
Last edited:
Watched Friday the 13th part 4 - 6 in September. It has that summer and horror vibe. So September, when it's still hot and right before October kicks off seems to be the right time.

Haven't seen them in years. Enjoyed all of them.
 
I'm on vacation starting today until 10/14! My birthday is on Friday, which is also the last day of Oktoberfest... I'll be 43.

Let's get the best month of the year started right! Sippin' my morning coffee and watching:

10/1 - Phantasm
 
Your last day of vacation is my birthday, so we got that going for us, which is nice
 
so sticking to movies i hadn’t seen before

totally killer
fun tight script. good twist. doesn’t take itself seriously and provides good humor to bridge plot gaps
4 stars

heart eyes
fun straight forward slasher. small twist.
3.5 stars

sinners
waaaaay too long. offensively long. tons of exposition for characters that don’t matter. fast forward until they’re at the barn then it’s a 3 star movie
2 stars

amazon ratings have gotten me to start several movies that i had to
turn off because we have wildly different meanings for 3,4, and 5 stars

i’m watching the herd now. long intro. has potential. you could clip the first 20-30 minutes just fine. i’ll update later tonight when i finish it.
 
