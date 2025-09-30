Movie 1: A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge



Watched this on the weekend for the first time in many years. I can see why it is generally thought of as one of the worst in the series but I also think I don't dislike it nearly as much as a lot of people do. Perhaps it grinds a lot of people's gears because it really diverts from the central gimmick of Freddy's power/character but I think the notion of Freddy trying to overtake someone so he can emerge in the real world is not without merit. The problem here is more in execution. I've definitely seen worse slasher films than this but I think one of the biggest hurdle this movie has to overcome is that it's the follow up to a great genre film. Halloween 2 is good enough that it doesn't get completely overwhelmed by the awesomeness of its predecessor but the same really can't be said for Freddy's Revenge. Thus, the movie feels like a steep drop in quality from Craven's original.



Also, what's with the title? Who is he getting revenge on? The poor, random family that happened to move into Nancy's house?



This movie has some decent ideas and some memorable moments but it never really comes together. Currently, I feel like the only thing most people really discuss when they talk about this movie is the subtext, which, while interesting, strikes me as an example of "we can't really think of anything interesting about this lackluster entry so let's focus on this aspect."



Englund was good as usual. For me, the most memorable segment when I was a kid was when Freddy jumps out at the pool party. The moment really startled me and the concept scared me as a kid. Now, I can see why that scene is generally really disliked by fans of the franchise. It just feels out of place in an Elm Street film. Quite silly in parts, too. Still, I think that Freddy's reaction to the brave dude who tries to empathize with him might be one of the funniest things in any Nightmare film and that's saying something because this is before they made him more blatantly snarky.



This movie also made me think that, with the exception of Freddy's Dead, perhaps, I might find even the worst ANOES films better than the worst Halloween and worst Friday the 13th films.



4.6/10