Lol good call. Have you seen Fast Sofa?
It's a wild ride fo shoI haven't. But Crispin Glover and a guy raised by Gary Busey? It's a wonder they finished making the movie at all.
Is that the kid who had to shoot the dogs in "Chernobyl"?barry keoghan for me. Had to look his name up but watched 'killing of a sacred deer' which was messed up and recently 'saltburn' where he literally fucks someone's grave.
View attachment 1024560
Sounds like it's right up his alley.Is that the kid who had to shoot the dogs in "Chernobyl"?
Fuck, he gave me the creeps whenever I watched Cobra as a kid. Funny to see him in X-Files years later.Dude from Cobra
View attachment 1024582