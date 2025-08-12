  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Weird random question: Are there ways to more maximize bone density

You can probably maximize your drug-free potential with just resistance training, healthy diet, and rest. That said, according to Wolf's Law, bones act essentially the same as muscles, in that they grow in response to stress. This can be observed in different types of athletes(gymnasts have greater bone density than cyclists, for example).

Point being, if you want denser bones, do an activity that places a fair amount of stress on your bones(obviously without overdoing it), eat a diet high in protein/fats/minerals/vit d, and get adequate rest between training sessions.



The variables you can do something about are nutrition and weight bearing exercises.

Not surprising to see gymnastics, judo, and soccer up there.
 
why soccer? from the burst sprinting stress on muscles? serious response

sarcastic response - it doesn't come from them falling on ground crying every 10 minutes
 
Top of my head? Yeah the burst sprinting and sudden directional changes into burst sprinting, plus kicking.
 
