Weird prediction thread. Shoot your shot

My weird prediction:

[ ] Fights in the crowd.


There are WAY more people there for the opener than you ever see. Usually the stadium is nearly empty for the opener fight, which is 3pm local time today.
It is going to be 6 or 7 hours of drinking before the main event. Probably 7 maybe more as there are two 5 round fights before the main event and who knows what additional fanfare this card will have...

What other weird picks have you guys got?


What's is on your UFC 300 "BINGO card" ?


[ ] Buffer falls over attempting a Buffer 360

[ ] "Jim Fucking MILLER!!!"

[ ] Walkout hat theft

[ ] streaker

[ ] slam KO

[ ] DQ

Shoot your shot. Predict the future.
 
I predict there will be winners, and losers that were never that good anyway, nor were they my friend.
 
I went to Jones V Sonnen in New Jersey, and there was a fight two rows in front of me, and multiple across the stadium.

Ahhh Jersey, such a beautiful state.
 
My prediction is I'll be setting a 15 minute timer for every womens fight to wake up from my nap.
 
I went to Jones V Sonnen in New Jersey, and there was a fight two rows in front of me, and multiple across the stadium.

Ahhh Jersey, such a beautiful state.
I don't discourage anyone from shitting on NJ, it is warranted for the most part.

The cities which hold venues for entertainment, along with the epicenter for travel do show visitors the absolute dumps of NJ though.

Main cities for venues:

Newark - ghetto
Camden - ghetto
Atlantic City - trash city full of degenerates, druggie and senior citizens gambling away their retirement funds


Meadowlands - literally a swamp

Airport = Newark, a ghetto in/near swamps

Sports facilites:

Meadowlands - swamp + factories


NJ is like a house where the guests are welcomed in thru the bathroom.
 
A Roman Reigns storyline with Jamahal Hill after they put the title on Hill…

While The Rock feuds with Rhodes, Heyman will stay with The Rock and Reigns will be turning babyface to the lead up to his meeting with Hill, ultimately winning the belt…

Then we will have a Rock vs Reigns unification bout. It will be this big Anoai family storyline…

Reigns will go over on The Rock, with help from the Uso’s who have gotten back together, and it will be seen as a passing of the torch type deal..
 
Lmao I have family in Newark.

I've spent many a holiday and family event (birthdays and such) there, eating plate after plate of PR food and chilling out on the stoop. Hope to visit again soon, tbh.

200w.gif


<mcgoat>
 
