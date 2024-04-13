Weird prediction thread. Shoot your shot

My weird prediction:



[ ] Fights in the crowd.





There are WAY more people there for the opener than you ever see. Usually the stadium is nearly empty for the opener fight, which is 3pm local time today.

It is going to be 6 or 7 hours of drinking before the main event. Probably 7 maybe more as there are two 5 round fights before the main event and who knows what additional fanfare this card will have...



What other weird picks have you guys got?





What's is on your UFC 300 "BINGO card" ?





[ ] Buffer falls over attempting a Buffer 360



[ ] "Jim Fucking MILLER!!!"



[ ] Walkout hat theft



[ ] streaker



[ ] slam KO



[ ] DQ



Shoot your shot. Predict the future.