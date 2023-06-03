Weird mash up movie ideas

what-wut
Black Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Feb 9, 2007
- Messages
- 5,425
- Reaction score
- 3,255
I remember enjoying the cowboys vs aliens movie and I had a thread about a Batman vs predator movie. I just love the idea of these weird movie.
Jurassic: age of samurai
Jurassic: ancient Egypt
Jurassic: medieval knights
Jurassic: wild west
Batman vs dracula
Rambo in space vs xenomorphs
Rambo vs predator
Edit: terminator vs predator sounds epic.
Edit: it turns out they already did a predator vs aliens vs terminator comic... I knew it was cool idea.
Give me your wacky ideas sherbros
Jurassic: age of samurai
Jurassic: ancient Egypt
Jurassic: medieval knights
Jurassic: wild west
Batman vs dracula
Rambo in space vs xenomorphs
Rambo vs predator
Edit: terminator vs predator sounds epic.
Edit: it turns out they already did a predator vs aliens vs terminator comic... I knew it was cool idea.
Give me your wacky ideas sherbros
Last edited: