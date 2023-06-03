Weird mash up movie ideas

I remember enjoying the cowboys vs aliens movie and I had a thread about a Batman vs predator movie. I just love the idea of these weird movie.

Jurassic: age of samurai
Jurassic: ancient Egypt
Jurassic: medieval knights
Jurassic: wild west

Batman vs dracula
Rambo in space vs xenomorphs
Rambo vs predator

Edit: terminator vs predator sounds epic.
Edit: it turns out they already did a predator vs aliens vs terminator comic... I knew it was cool idea.
AvPvtT.jpg



Give me your wacky ideas sherbros
 
I don't really watch a lot of movies.....but I always tell my wife that if you combined the Gilmore girls with banshee you would have the wildest show ever made.

I think if you took someone like like Jon wick and just had him randomly show up in other franchises it would have potential for greatness. Like predator vs jon wick or Jason vs jon wick, or jon wick goes to jurassic park . Peanut butter falcon meets jon wick instead of Shia labuff in the woods. That kinda thing.
 
Gutter Chris said:
I don't really watch a lot of movies.....but I always tell my wife that if you combined the Gilmore girls with banshee you would have the wildest show ever made.

I think if you took someone like like Jon wick and just had him randomly show up in other franchises it would have potential for greatness. Like predator vs jon wick or Jason vs jon wick, or jon wick goes to jurassic park . Peanut butter falcon meets jon wick instead of Shia labuff in the woods. That kinda thing.
John wick vs predator is a cool idea or john wick and Rambo as well
 
TardStrong said:
Punisher and Wolverine team up to take out bad guys Rated R

Equalizer vs John Wick

Austin Powers team up with Mr Bean

Austin Powers and James Bond
I dig all of those lol but let's be more specific than bad guys. How about Punisher and Wolverine vs Terminator?

Which brings up the idea... Terminator vs predator? I think we hit the jackpot sherbro.
 
Indiana Jones recovering the documentary footage from Cannibal Holocaust
 
May as well get this one out of the way...

Any movie with hot actresses crossed with any porn.
 
John Wick vs the Punisher vs Nobody vs the Predator vs the Smurfs
 
There was a comic that was RoboCop vs Terminator. I liked it as a kid. Wouldn't mind seeing that one as a movie.

This one's weird but I'd love to see a whole series of Thanos vs random movie characters. And it won't be about Thanos actually fighting them. It will be about half the characters just suddenly disappearing and the chaos it causes.

For instance Thanos vs House MD:
Foreman, Cutty, and Wilson are part of the snap so suddenly there's nobody left that can control House.

Or Thanos vs Batman:
Where Lucius Fox and Alfred are part of the snap, so Batman is completely alone, and since half the guards at Arkham disappeared they're was a huge prison break and all the criminals are free again.
 
Kramer Vs. Predator
Godzilla Vs. Bambi
 
The Thing Needs to Talk About Kevin, same film but all the characters are called Kevin causing endless confusion.
 
