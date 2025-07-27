"Weird" foreign foods

What food from other cultures do you like that may be considered weird by people where you're from?Stinky aged cheese? Fermented fish? Live octopus? Durian? Insects? Pineapple on pizza?This may not be that weird to some, but I enjoy organ meat. I grew up around middle class white people who thought it's gross to eat chicken or turkey gizzard but I always thought if you're going to eat an animal, might as well eat all of it.In less developed countries, I enjoy eating dishes with congealed blood cubes, lungs, heart, etc. I love how in countries like Mexico and Vietnam, they use every part of the animal. I haven't tried it, but I'd try brain.I also love stinky french cheese although it took me time to get used to. I still can't used to fermented fish or durian. Insects just don't taste good in general. I don't see the point of eating live octopus since it tastes better cooked.