Weird brain stuff

Last night was a completely normal night. didnt get high or anything(I already know this is gonna be first assumption) and havent drank at all so it wasnt related to either of those things.I took my sleeping meds and like 2 hours later my brain started to lock up. the best way I can describe it is imagine this electric globe toy:This is how I visualize a normal brain. neurons firing evenly throughout. no big spikes, uniform.it felt like as if those archs of energy activity were being pulled in, compressing into a tiny energy black hole in my brain. like condensing into a single point.it wasnt instantaneous, I could feel it happen over the course of like 2-3 seconds. if I laid still it would happen every time, and I would have to spring up and pace around to "reset." like I had to literally shake it off.a few times I said fuck it lets just do it and forced myself to lay still instead of reset, resulting in my body somewhat locking up and having very mild spasms. anxiety was there, but a relatively low amount compared to say alch DTs/siezuresat some point I finally passed out. I ended up way oversleeping so I was out for a while. I feel ever so slightly rough, but my brain feels fines.Im not gonna go to the hospital but that was weird