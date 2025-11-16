Weili Zhang has no Fight IQ and her team isn't much better

Combat Wombatt
After 2 rounds of losing every take down attempt and being reversed what did Zhang do, continued going for takedowns and clinches until the 5th round and losing every one!
And apparently her team hadn't created a Plan B in case her Plan A of takedown attempts didn't work.
Poor performance from Zhang and her team.
The only positive for Zhang was that Valentina had a weak ground game and couldnt finish her with GnP or submissions.
That was a snoozer.
