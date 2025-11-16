Weili Zhang has no Fight IQ and her team isn't much better

After 2 rounds of losing every take down attempt and being reversed what did Zhang do, continued going for takedowns and clinches until the 5th round and losing every one!

And apparently her team hadn't created a Plan B in case her Plan A of takedown attempts didn't work.


Poor performance from Zhang and her team.


The only positive for Zhang was that Valentina had a weak ground game and couldnt finish her with GnP or submissions.

That was a snoozer.
 
They told her before round 3 to keep the fight standing and not for TDs. To use her jab and work her way in
 
You are a fucking idiot. There was nothing Weili could do. From range, she was getting outstruck by a longer, more precise striker. From close, she was getting outwrestled by a bigger, better wrestler.

All she could do was go for broke, throwing punches mindlessly, moving forward, and getting taken down in the process. Weili was outmatched and outclassed by a bigger, more skilled, superior athlete.
 
what's the solution, genius? she loses physically everywhere and shevchenko is too disciplined to leave any openings.
 
She's done well at being really decent at everything while fighting girls lately who have some big issue. Lemos has no cardio and grappling. Yan has no grappling. Suarez has no cardio, etc.

Rose beat her because Rose was good at everything. There was nothing to exploit.

Val beat her tonight because she was miles better at everything.
 
xentreos said:
What terrible advice from the corner. That was awful, calling for takedowns in the 5th round is just pure delusion.
Although I agree, it was better than her trying to keep it on the feet with that reach discrepancy. I mean she jabbed at the air the whole fight.
 
Last edited:
