Weili humiliating Suarez is what Dagi haters pretended Merab v Umar was

Oh look, it's another one.
I get it. You're mad that Merab derailed the "unstoppable" Nurmagomedov hype train. You were probably already spamming posts about how Umar was the future of MMA, only to watch him get outpaced, outworked and overwhelmed by a man with unlimited cardio and zero quit. Now you're scrambling for a W. Making hate threads about "Dagi haters" does not reflect well lol.
Let's be real though, if the Nurmagomedov name wasn't attached, you wouldn't care. You wanted Umar to dominate so you could keep the Dagestani fantasy alive. It's too bad Merab broke that.
Now you're stuck in denial, hating on Merab because he shattered your illusion.