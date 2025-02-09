  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Weili humiliating Suarez is what Dagi haters pretended Merab v Umar was

Suarez was the favorite and got humiliated. Take notes fellas, THAT is what a humiliation looks like. Not Merab eeking out a decision in the last 2 mins of a very close fight and clowning around to the crowd in a narrow victory.
 
Still not over it eh

Umar got humiliated worse, He legit got clowned on Pointed and laughed at, thrown round, Rocked on the feet and taunted.

he could only stand there and take it.
 
I think people piled on umar because of the ducking narrative before the fight, no one really said his performance was shit, he did better than anyone else against merab. There were a few clowns saying he got dominated but that's to be expected from certain biased users
 
Weili has gotten alot better since losing to rose. I'd love to see how she handles an equally well rounded but bigger Valentina.
 
Oh look, it's another one.

I get it. You're mad that Merab derailed the "unstoppable" Nurmagomedov hype train. You were probably already spamming posts about how Umar was the future of MMA, only to watch him get outpaced, outworked and overwhelmed by a man with unlimited cardio and zero quit. Now you're scrambling for a W. Making hate threads about "Dagi haters" does not reflect well lol.


Let's be real though, if the Nurmagomedov name wasn't attached, you wouldn't care. You wanted Umar to dominate so you could keep the Dagestani fantasy alive. It's too bad Merab broke that.

Now you're stuck in denial, hating on Merab because he shattered your illusion.
 
13Seconds said:
Let's be real though, if the Nurmagomedov name wasn't attached, you wouldn't care.
Not only would he not care, but Umar would be an undeserving bum with no hype or aura like TS says about rountree jr
 
There was a lot more surrounding the BW title fight. Namely the ducking accusations, Umar being the favorite, and just the general disrespect to Merab.

Add that to a lot of people like to piss off other fanbases and you get people exaggerating some stuff to piss off the hardcore Dagistani fans.

And considering this thread was made, it seems to have worked.
 
RockyLockridge said:
You are one of the saddest individuals on here lmao.
 
