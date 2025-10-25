Strength/Mass Weightlifting

Always surprising how many hot women do sports like weightlifting and MMA

She’s like a regular cute chick with a stocky frame and some muscle
 
BroScienceTalkatWork said:
She’s like a regular cute chick
Poon Goon said:
Looks like she's wearing no make up here. This is what most women look like stripped down of wigs/extensions, eye lashes, drawn on/shaped eye brows, foundation, lipstick, etc. Compared to some extreme examples this is not bad at all. She has a bit of a masculine look so I understand that's not for everyone.





These are a couple search results that came up and they certainly live up to 'extreme before and after' ....
 
DEVILsSON said:
:eek:

I'm not a snob by any means, but I think "regular chick" would have been a better description of this lady vs. "regular cute chick". It's all subjective though so to each their own.
 
Poon Goon said:
I completely understand where you're coming from. She's a 4-5 which is fairly average to me and since she's likely using no make up I'd guess she'll likely increase to a 6 with some. What women can now do with make up is crazy.
 
Poon Goon said:
She’s like a 6 dude.

And if I get to work with her coaches that makes her a 7. I’m interested
 
DEVILsSON said:
I think Olivia is pretty. It's just that a lot of women are prettier. Also, sex appeal is different from "beauty". Some women are beautiful even though their sex appeal is kinda weak. Olivia's beauty is a little weak, but she is that Aryan goddess that I want to conquer with my Mongolian strength.
 
