Weight Loss and Shoulder Joint Injuries

BroScienceTalkatWork

Apr 19, 2025
I have chronic issues on both ac joints.. very manegable
Now I’ve already gone from 220 to 201 pounds

I feel like I’m not fat for the first time in a while. More stamina

BUT.. that right shoulder coming loose
Today I felt pain from from everyday activity. that shouldn’t happen —- sleep and bench are the only things that usually cause it pain

Is it from the joints being more dry? Less sodium? Or more flexibility that lets me test positions my body isn’t used to?
 
I have chronic issues on both ac joints.. very manegable
Now I’ve already gone from 220 to 201 pounds

I feel like I’m not fat for the first time in a while. More stamina

BUT.. that right shoulder coming loose
Today I felt pain from from everyday activity. that shouldn’t happen —- sleep and bench are the only things that usually cause it pain

Is it from the joints being more dry? Less sodium? Or more flexibility that lets me test positions my body isn’t used to?
Change how you Are benching either close grip or floor press or lay off the bench for a bit. Try not to sleep on the shoulder.
 
Change how you Are benching either close grip or floor press or lay off the bench for a bit. Try not to sleep on the shoulder.
I have a procedure. Ima do it the same as last time

Chest —- going to 12 sets pushups for a couple weeks

Tricep —- only pull downs. No skullcrushers no dips

—— bicep —— reduce weight. Keep shoulder completely still

—— shoulder —- no press. Replace with extra flys. No shrugs. Replace with farmers walk

—— back —— no pull-ups or lat pulldown. No standing rows

What I’m considering is whether I take a week off after I finish my cut. Cause I’m gonna be going hard as fuck
 
Try Benching with a neutral grip. Football Bar, if one is available, or dumbbells.
 
Try Benching with a neutral grip. Football Bar, if one is available, or dumbbells.
Nah son

This is another one of those threads where I’m trying to learn when I should be trying to teach

About 18 months past the whole “Swiss bench is gonna fix everything phase”

Those things fucking suck. Worse then regular bench for shoulders. You’re making your stabilizer muscles do twice as much work

For anyone else with shoulder injuries —- do prison pushups instead of bench. Have a friend push you down while you do pushups
 
Nah son

This is another one of those threads where I’m trying to learn when I should be trying to teach

About 18 months past the whole “Swiss bench is gonna fix everything phase”

Those things fucking suck. Worse then regular bench for shoulders. You’re making your stabilizer muscles do twice as much work

For anyone else with shoulder injuries —- do prison pushups instead of bench. Have a friend push you down while you do pushups
We are all on Sherdog because we have no friends.

I just adjust my grip in or out depending on my shoulder issues.
 
We are all on Sherdog because we have no friends.

I just adjust my grip in or out depending on my shoulder issues.
Fair enough. Depends on the injury I guess. I tried it a couple of times.. Didn't work. Ill probably be doing weighted pushups (prison style or with a vest) or smith machine from here on out.
 
Fair enough. Depends on the injury I guess. I tried it a couple of times.. Didn't work. Ill probably be doing weighted pushups (prison style or with a vest) or smith machine from here on out.
That's definitely an option. Do you need to bench press?
My understanding from your posts is your mostly training bodybuilder style.
Just pick another pec based movement that doesn't aggravate your shoulders.

i personally would single arm dumbell press if I chose something.
I always felt it more in the pec area from that movement than I ever do benching.
 
Try to re-challenge with dumbbells. Try a machine press or cable work. Find something that doesn't irritate your rotator cuff. Narrow down what exactly causes your shoulder to hurt. Can you tolerate incline or it's a flat thing? Can you do any shoulder presses?

Try some shoulder dislocations with a band or stick. Also try shoulder nerve sliding/flossing exercises. It will help you warmup before your activity.
 
I have a procedure. Ima do it the same as last time

Chest —- going to 12 sets pushups for a couple weeks

Tricep —- only pull downs. No skullcrushers no dips

—— bicep —— reduce weight. Keep shoulder completely still

—— shoulder —- no press. Replace with extra flys. No shrugs. Replace with farmers walk

—— back —— no pull-ups or lat pulldown. No standing rows

What I’m considering is whether I take a week off after I finish my cut. Cause I’m gonna be going hard as fuck
...or you know, go see a doctor about your shoulder so you don't make it worse?
 
...or you know, go see a doctor about your shoulder so you don't make it worse?
Come on man.. We're all experienced lifters here.. I wouldn't make a thread about some super obvious shit.

Ive been to 3 doctors. Know I have distal clavicle osteolysis on both shoulders..

Its a chronic issue. I'm just wondering why it always seems like 2 months into a cut, that DCO turns into shoulder impingement. Specifically, I'm wondering if its because I have less fat/greater range of motion.. Or if its just joint dryness.. Or lack of nutrients..
 
Come on man.. We're all experienced lifters here.. I wouldn't make a thread about some super obvious shit.

Ive been to 3 doctors. Know I have distal clavicle osteolysis on both shoulders..

Its a chronic issue. I'm just wondering why it always seems like 2 months into a cut, that DCO turns into shoulder impingement. Specifically, I'm wondering if its because I have less fat/greater range of motion.. Or if its just joint dryness.. Or lack of nutrients..
"Its a chronic issue..."

So you need to smoke more weed?
 
