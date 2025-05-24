Weight Loss and Shoulder Joint Injuries

BroScienceTalkatWork
I have chronic issues on both ac joints.. very manegable
Now I’ve already gone from 220 to 201 pounds
I feel like I’m not fat for the first time in a while. More stamina
BUT.. that right shoulder coming loose
Today I felt pain from from everyday activity. that shouldn’t happen —- sleep and bench are the only things that usually cause it pain
Is it from the joints being more dry? Less sodium? Or more flexibility that lets me test positions my body isn’t used to?
