Weight cut difficulty vs fight results

Are there any studies or any objective analysis about if the ease or diffculty of a weight cut translates into fight success? I would say "leaving off the fringe 5% on both ends of the spectrum" such as going to the hospital or not bothering to do a cut at all.
In the Embedded it said that O'Malley is having his easiest weight cut ever. It seems like I've heard that before, and it hasn't necessarily translated to a victory. Before you start to flame this thread with "doh, of course hard cuts are bad for fight results" thoughtless posts, keep in mind that many champions are champions of a given division exactly because they go through ridiculous weight cuts.
Thoughts? Random insults?
