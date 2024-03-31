Weidman is delusional and has no one but himself to blame

Fully delusional





Speaking via Daniel Cormier’s official YouTube channel ahead of UFC Atlantic City, Weidman noted that before the Brad Tavares fight, he “wasn’t sure” whether his leg injuries would be part of his opponent’s gameplan.



“Why would you not be sure Chris?! If you saw somebody who had an injury like you did and you were fighting them, then you would go after the legs” argued a visibly shocked Cormier, who said that thinking such a leg break wouldn’t be targeted is naïve on the part of the ‘All American.’



“I mean you’re living in a fairytale world because you’re in there with your children in a big, beautiful mansion that you own and you’re thinking everything’s freaking strawberries and ice cream when in reality you’re in a killer’s sport!”



Weidman attempted to wrestle back the conversation by noting that “hindsight is 2020” and that he has learned the lessons of past mistakes, although Cormier wasn’t budging:



“I don’t even care about that; I care about the mentality – I never thought you were so naive. You and I have been really good on TV together, but I never would have imagined that you were naïve.”



To his credit, the former middleweight champion also argued that specifically targeting leg attacks is a sure way to throw an entire strategy out of the window:



“I’m very self-aware, I don’t think I’m naïve, and I don’t think people have it in them to be like ‘Okay I got to do this, I got to attack this one thing’ – it kind of shuts off the rest of your game.”



“At first in my head, I wasn’t expecting that to be honest, I thought Tavares liked to be in the pocket and throw, evade takedowns you know but I didn’t expect him to be kicking and running like that.”