Weidman is delusional and has no one but himself to blame

He was given his storybook ending. One last hurrah against a guy with knockout power who has a win over the guy who leg kicked him into oblivion in his last fight. He was given his moment to shine, he pulled it off, and he chose to crap on it. He's no Chris Lytle. Let's just acknowledge that. When he retires in the future off some embarrassing loss, let's not feel bad for him. Let's just accept he got his moment and passed on it. When he says to the audience "Fuck everybody who doesn't believe in you", please understand he's referring to the people who care about him the most.
 
what? I am looking forward for his next fight.
Hopefully this piece of shit gets severely injured. There are slow motion cameras out there. You dont brag about an 'eye poke KO' when you should have been DQed.
I wonder his face coming home and telling his family he won tonight. Hes too old for that kind of behaviour.
 
blaseblase said:
I'll tell you something, in MMA, if you're a legend and you lose late in your career, your best moments will still be remembered.

You don't get remembered because you fought too many fights, you're still considered elite for your prime.

But you will be remembered for being a shitbag sportsman.

That's a stain.
 
Nobru said:
He won the entire fight
 
Nobru said:
Is Bruno Silva your boyfriend or something? You seem very emotional.
 
He looked great and I thought the odds should have been way more lopsided than they were. All those eye pokes thougn... Started off rooting for Weidman but by the end, even with all the hardships Weidman went through I had to root for Bruno Silva. Even after landing multiple eye pokes he just kept extending his fingers...
 
Fully delusional


Speaking via Daniel Cormier’s official YouTube channel ahead of UFC Atlantic City, Weidman noted that before the Brad Tavares fight, he “wasn’t sure” whether his leg injuries would be part of his opponent’s gameplan.

“Why would you not be sure Chris?! If you saw somebody who had an injury like you did and you were fighting them, then you would go after the legs” argued a visibly shocked Cormier, who said that thinking such a leg break wouldn’t be targeted is naïve on the part of the ‘All American.’

“I mean you’re living in a fairytale world because you’re in there with your children in a big, beautiful mansion that you own and you’re thinking everything’s freaking strawberries and ice cream when in reality you’re in a killer’s sport!”

Weidman attempted to wrestle back the conversation by noting that “hindsight is 2020” and that he has learned the lessons of past mistakes, although Cormier wasn’t budging:

“I don’t even care about that; I care about the mentality – I never thought you were so naive. You and I have been really good on TV together, but I never would have imagined that you were naïve.”

To his credit, the former middleweight champion also argued that specifically targeting leg attacks is a sure way to throw an entire strategy out of the window:

“I’m very self-aware, I don’t think I’m naïve, and I don’t think people have it in them to be like ‘Okay I got to do this, I got to attack this one thing’ – it kind of shuts off the rest of your game.”

“At first in my head, I wasn’t expecting that to be honest, I thought Tavares liked to be in the pocket and throw, evade takedowns you know but I didn’t expect him to be kicking and running like that.”
 
