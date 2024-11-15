  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Weidman an deez big nuts

Can he do it?

He's 3-7 in his last 10, six of those losses came via TKO/KO/leg injury, one decision

Before that he was 13-0

Current record 16-7
 
Anders is shot too it’s a winnable fight for either guy.
 
Gabe said:
Anders is shot too it’s a winnable fight for either guy.
can't believe how bad Anders has looked lately, it's like both his athletic ability and confidence is gone
 
Bro needs to retire. Freaking sad and pathetic seeing these dudes hanging on for so long.

Looking at a recent interview it doesn't seem like he wants to retire any time soon.
 
Always a pleasure watching Weidman lose.

Couldn't even tell you why. Dude just rubs me the wrong way.

That said, this is actually a winnable fight for him. Anders has regressed so drastically in his recent fights, both are a fraction of what they used to be.
 
Wreckless said:
Bro needs to retire. Freaking sad and pathetic seeing these dudes hanging on for so long.

Looking at a recent interview it doesn't seem like he wants to retire any time soon.
If he manages to get a win here it would be the perfect place to retire, in New York. Maybe even he will realize that if it happens.
 
I've been rooting against Weidman for what seems like forever at this point. Can't wait to do it again.
 
mkt said:
Somebody needs a basic math lesson. Neither a 16-8 or 17-7 record is 0.500 or even close.
Then I don't know what .500 fighter is, I thought it meant you lost half your fights

well not how i phrased it now but u get what i mean

it's 1am
 
Right up there with a Barao in a fall from grace discussion.

This eye fucking clown has one of the best 13 fight starts in MMA history, then fell off immediately.

The leg kick karma was just beautiful, and I hope we see something similar tomorrow night as a result of his previous violation of Bruno Silva's optical nerves. Eryk Anders will gouge out his eyes and skull fuck him!

Chris should be recorded as 2-8 in his last 10.
 
.500 record is a fighter with equal win to loss ratio. Like Baroni, when he was 10-10.
 
usernamee said:
Then I don't know what .500 fighter is, I thought it meant you lost half your fights

well not how i phrased it now but u get what i mean

it's 1am
That is what it means. You won half, you lost half.
 
usernamee said:
Then I don't know what .500 fighter is, I thought it meant you lost half your fights

well not how i phrased it now but u get what i mean

it's 1am
16-8 is losing a third of his fights. 16-16 is losing half his fights.
 
