Weidman an deez big nuts

Right up there with a Barao in a fall from grace discussion.



This eye fucking clown has one of the best 13 fight starts in MMA history, then fell off immediately.



The leg kick karma was just beautiful, and I hope we see something similar tomorrow night as a result of his previous violation of Bruno Silva's optical nerves. Eryk Anders will gouge out his eyes and skull fuck him!



Chris should be recorded as 2-8 in his last 10.