Weidman an deez big nuts

Anders is shot too it’s a winnable fight for either guy.
Bro needs to retire. Freaking sad and pathetic seeing these dudes hanging on for so long.
Looking at a recent interview it doesn't seem like he wants to retire any time soon.
Somebody needs a basic math lesson. Neither a 16-8 or 17-7 record is 0.500 or even close.
Then I don't know what .500 fighter is, I thought it meant you lost half your fights
well not how i phrased it now but u get what i mean
it's 1am
Ya beat me to it..500 means you have the same number of wins and losses
I'll be rootin for him . . . to catch that record goal!Can he do it?
He's 3-7 in his last 10, six of those losses came via TKO/KO/leg injury, one decision
Before that he was 13-0
Current record 16-7
16-8 is losing a third of his fights. 16-16 is losing half his fights.