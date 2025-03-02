  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Economy WEF Sherbros. What do you think about these comments by Musk on JRE?

Little bit concerning than Elon seems to think that people are living too long imo.
 
It’s the literal definition of one but nobody will go past the title and debate what’s actually said.
I agree that it fits the description of a Ponzi scheme where you take money from people and then use it to pay other people. With that said, what separates the two is that a Ponzi scheme is a criminal action whereas social security is kind of an understood process.

Please tell me that they are not considering ending social security. That would make millions destitute and make more homeless people.
 
Nobody is stopping you Sherbro.
I agreed with musk. The trick is for you to understand what was actually said in the interview and tell me what you agree or disagree with. Btw most people at least type up a sentence or two saying what was said. I listened to the whole interview so I don’t need a clip.
 
If they really wanna go after social security they will never win another election again. It would be a monumentally stupid play from them imo
What’s really scary is we really don’t know what kind of shit they will try to pull. I didn’t vote for either side, but the dems at least would have been a stable environment even though I hate most of their policies
 
I agree that it fits the description of a Ponzi scheme where you take money from people and then use it to pay other people. With that said, what separates the two is that a Ponzi scheme is a criminal action whereas social security is kind of an understood process.

Please tell me that they are not considering ending social security. That would make millions destitute and make more homeless people.
Why do you hate Jews and other minorities? And how do you justify Robert Downey junior not getting more Oscar’s? Anything else I didn’t say we should debate? Brown is a terrible color on cars?
 
Why do you hate Jews and other minorities? And how do you justify Robert Downey junior not getting more Oscar’s? Anything else I didn’t say we should debate? Brown is a terrible color on cars?
I am so confused right now.
 
I agreed with musk. The trick is for you to understand what was actually said in the interview and tell me what you agree or disagree with. Btw most people at least type up a sentence or two saying what was said. I listened to the whole interview so I don’t need a clip.
Solid dick tuck.
 
I agreed with musk. The trick is for you to understand what was actually said in the interview and tell me what you agree or disagree with. Btw most people at least type up a sentence or two saying what was said. I listened to the whole interview so I don’t need a clip.
Predicted respones-
"i'm not clicking that shit"
"Trumpling"
"Trumps cock!"
 
He's a stuttering virgin. Also a Russian and Chinese puppet just like his daddy Trump
He has like 19 kids.

You're a guy who spends all day on a karate forum, playing a character.

*shrug*
 
He's not wrong. Social security needs to be revamped. Leaving the program as is retirees are gonna see a 20% reduction in 10 years.
 
Social security should only be for retirees or else something similar to SS thats only for retirees. That money shouldn't be the same money we pay for fake disabilities, illiegal immigrants and the like.
 
If they really wanna go after social security they will never win another election again. It would be a monumentally stupid play from them imo
They don't need to win any election, what's stopping them from pulling the fake electors stunt this time around? do you see JD Vance certifying an election they don't win?
 
I a foreigner and a welfare queen and a guy who's Rich enough to never need social security has something seriously wrong with his brain for castigating it and wanting to get rid of it.

Elon musk needs his ass kicked.
 
Social security should only be for retirees or else something similar to SS thats only for retirees. That money shouldn't be the same money we pay for fake disabilities, illiegal immigrants and the like.
I agree that it should be separated but Elon is clearly talking about retirees in the clip.
 
