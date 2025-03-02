Hellowhosthat
Little bit concerning than Elon seems to think that people are living too long imo.
It’s the literal definition of one but nobody will go past the title and debate what’s actually said.
If they really wanna go after social security they will never win another election again. It would be a monumentally stupid play from them imo
Why do you hate Jews and other minorities? And how do you justify Robert Downey junior not getting more Oscar’s? Anything else I didn’t say we should debate? Brown is a terrible color on cars?I agree that it fits the description of a Ponzi scheme where you take money from people and then use it to pay other people. With that said, what separates the two is that a Ponzi scheme is a criminal action whereas social security is kind of an understood process.
Please tell me that they are not considering ending social security. That would make millions destitute and make more homeless people.
He's a stuttering virgin. Also a Russian and Chinese puppet just like his daddy Trump
He has like 19 kids.He's a stuttering virgin. Also a Russian and Chinese puppet just like his daddy Trump
Social security should only be for retirees or else something similar to SS thats only for retirees. That money shouldn't be the same money we pay for fake disabilities, illiegal immigrants and the like.