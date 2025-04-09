Weezer Bassist’s Wife Shot by Cops, Charged w/ Attempted Murder

Fucking bizarre story...

Weezer bassist Scott Shriner’s wife shot by cops, booked for attempted murder

The wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner was shot and struck by cops and has since been booked for attempted murder, The Post can confirm.

Cops responded to a request for backup in locating three misdemeanor hit-and-run suspects who fled the freeway crash scene and ran into a residential neighborhood at around 3:25 p.m. PT, per a LAPD press release.

While officers were searching for the suspects, they observed a female, who was later identified as Scott’s wife, Jillian Shriner, 51, armed with a handgun outside her residence.

Police said they yelled for her to drop the gun “numerous times” — but she refused.

Jillian then pointed the handgun at the officers, and they opened fire, according to the press release.

While the LAPD confirms that the musician’s wife was hit by the gunfire, TMZ reports she was struck in the shoulder.

Cops said Jillian retreated into her residence after being struck — but later came outside with another female identified as the family’s babysitter and was taken into custody.

Shriner’s significant other was transported to a local hospital by the LAFD paramedics, where she was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Police also disclosed they recovered a 9-millimeter handgun from her home.

She has since been booked for attempted murder.

LAPD also shared that no officers or any of the community members were hurt during the shootout and confirmed that Jillian was not involved in the earlier hit-and-run.
 
Who the fuck was she trying to kill? She didn't actually shoot at the cops so... ?
 
This sounds all sorts of weird.

Cops weren't even there for her? Sounds like she armed herself because there were 3 people running from the police in her neighborhood, and then they shot her
 
People with guns. Don't ever raise them against cops. You will not win that battle.

The fuck was she thinking? How many skeletons does she have in her closet? She's either crazier than shit house rat, or there's something more to this.
 
