Weather Report shows America getting Pounded this Winter Behind the Barn

According to the AccuWeather report, 3 to 6 inches or more of snow will hit a region spanning 1,000 miles from western Nebraska to West Virginia.

Hilarious weather map predicts obscenely shaped blizzard: ‘Is this storm named Viagra?’ One randy meme quipped, “If your storm lasts longer than four hours, call a physician.”

Looks like it's going to be a long & very stiff winter.Prepare to get shafted!