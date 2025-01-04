Weather Report shows America getting Pounded this Winter Behind the Barn

Rhood
Looks like it's going to be a long & very stiff winter.
Prepare to get shafted!
According to the AccuWeather report, 3 to 6 inches or more of snow will hit a region spanning 1,000 miles from western Nebraska to West Virginia.
Hilarious weather map predicts obscenely shaped blizzard: ‘Is this storm named Viagra?’
One randy meme quipped, “If your storm lasts longer than four hours, call a physician.”
