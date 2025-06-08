I sometimes see people wearing scrubs in public. In case you don't know which scrubs I am referring to, see belowIs this suppsoed to be some kind of flex, where you're letting the public know you have an important job?Don't get me wrong, I appreciate the work these people do, but we have to ask, who would actually be wearing this attire in public?Doctors do not wear scrubs- they often wear suits underneath a lab coatSurgeons do wear scrubs- when they are about to perform procedures. There's a caveat to that though- they wouldn't walk directly into an operating room from the street. They have to go through a thorough sanitation procedure with clean scrubs that have not been worn outside of a sterile environment. This is for everyone's safety.So if doctors and surgeons aren't wearing scrubs in public, who is then?Nurses, RNs, Nurse's aides.That's it.So next time you are getting ready to leave the gym and you see a guy putting his scrubs on before he leaves and pulls out in his white Audi A4 S-line, there is an overwhelming chance he is not a doctor.