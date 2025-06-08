Social Wearing scrubs in public- is this supposed to be a flex?

I sometimes see people wearing scrubs in public. In case you don't know which scrubs I am referring to, see below

6bd9db236a712a77d9b98545ff2f318a.jpg

7ef92ea99cc194bcef7cd4f12047c37c.jpg


Is this suppsoed to be some kind of flex, where you're letting the public know you have an important job?

Don't get me wrong, I appreciate the work these people do, but we have to ask, who would actually be wearing this attire in public?

Doctors do not wear scrubs- they often wear suits underneath a lab coat

FS-432-2T.jpg


Surgeons do wear scrubs- when they are about to perform procedures. There's a caveat to that though- they wouldn't walk directly into an operating room from the street. They have to go through a thorough sanitation procedure with clean scrubs that have not been worn outside of a sterile environment. This is for everyone's safety.

group-surgeons-operating-room-with-surgery-equipment_179755-2306.jpg


So if doctors and surgeons aren't wearing scrubs in public, who is then?

Nurses, RNs, Nurse's aides.

That's it.

9wley8.jpg


So next time you are getting ready to leave the gym and you see a guy putting his scrubs on before he leaves and pulls out in his white Audi A4 S-line, there is an overwhelming chance he is not a doctor.
 
I’m sure its not because most people, at some point during the week, stop to pick something up before or after work. Or go to work before or after the gym…
Some of you find the dumbest shit to complain about. Like you’ve never lived an adult life and still live in your moms basement.
 
Sometimes it's just as simple as they are leaving
work and have to go to the store before home.

Don't forget there are others that wear scrubs at work as well.
Respiratory therapists and Xray techs to name a few.

That said, nurses think they are way more special than they really are.
Lots and lots of them are filthy and lazy.
 
mjmj said:
I’m sure its not because most people, at some point during the week, stop to pick something up before or after work. Or go to work before or after the gym…
Some of you find the dumbest shit to complain about. Like you’ve never lived an adult life and still live in your moms basement.
this.

not a nurse, but i've worn my work attire in stores after my shift, because why would i go home to change just to go back into town and stop at the grocery store? it's not that deep dude.
 
Is it something dumb to complain about though?

You must have missed the part where I talked about how surgeons have to sanitize themselves and wear clean clothes before a procedure.

Here's some more info

Why Do Doctors Wear Scrubs?​

Doctors wear scrubs for a number of important reasons. Like firefighter suits or police uniforms, scrubs make it easy for patients and other civilians to identify medical staff. Scrubs are easy to wash and keep clean, which is a must when working in a healthcare environment. They also prevent both doctors and patients from getting infections, because modern scrubs are made with antimicrobial material.

Why Do Nurses Wear Scrubs?​

Nurses wear scrubs for the following reasons: They’re sanitary and relatively easy to keep clean They allow for easy identification in any environment They look professional They protect the skin from being exposed to harmful substances and bacteria They keep patients safe from infections
www.careandwear.com

Scrubs in Healthcare: Why Doctors and Medical Professionals Wear Them

Discover why doctors and medical professionals wear scrubs, their history, and how they improve comfort, hygiene, and safety in healthcare facilities.
www.careandwear.com www.careandwear.com

So if the idea is to be sanitary and keep patients safe from infections- all of that goes right out the window when people wear these uniforms outside of the workplace. They could be exposed to all kinds of stuff outside... I literally just described a situation today where a guy put his scrubs on inside of a gym locker room.

What they should be doing is changing into uniforms upon arriving to work.
Ladder Master said:
That said, nurses think they are way more special than they really are.
Lots and lots of them are filthy and lazy.
This guy gets it.
 
What's the name of the nurse who hurt you?
 
Even the girls that answer the phones at my veterinarians office wear scrubs. Who cares.
 
mixmastermo said:
Doctors do not wear scrubs
Actually we do, even outside of the operation setting. Emergency rooms, inpatient wards, ICUs, everywhere in the hospital. It's not smart to use your clothes and your coat where you are subject to being splattered with blood, pus and other fluids.

That being said, using scrubs outside the hospital is dumb and unsanitary.
 
If allowed, I'd punch every douchecunt in scrubs outside of a hospital/medical facility. I'd punch them in their cunty faces every fucking time.
I despise those assholes who wear scrubs outside of their jobs.

I'd instill severe corporal punishments for doing that.

I'm bloody serious.
 
I guess if you looked like those chicks in the op it'd be a flex... Even if they weren't really nurses.
 
