Weakest paths to a title or reign?

In light of the bald goofs recent comment,
“You become a f—king world champion in the UFC, you went through death f—king row of the baddest motherf—kers in the sport in your division that you can possibly fight,” he continued.

I was thinking:

Who had the easiest runs to a title and title reigns? We all know guys like Merab, Belal, and Tony could go on double digit win streaks and still get passed over for guys like Chito and Colby, so who are the guys that were seemingly gifted title shots, never having gone through “death f—ing row” to get or remain there?

I think Usman is a prime example, fighting Colby x2, Masvidal x2, and Giblert Burns in his reign.
Jon Jones is another, having only one fight at HW against Gane to become Champ.

What are some others?
 
techinically speaking and people are not going to like this but anderson silva. he got a title shot after one fight, not saying he didn't deserve it but literally nobody gets sling shotted that quickly to the belt.
 
John Lober got one on a 0-0-5-1 streak because his last win was reigning champ Shramrock.

Shamrock KO'd him in the 1st.
 
Usman only had an easy reign becuase welterweight was kind of shit when he became champion, atleast in terms of who was right there for a title shot (no one really), so they just gave it to whoever was making noise despite not deserving it. He didn’t really duck anyone

McGregor at lightweight obviously, didn’t earn the shot

Chito, like you said. O malley also (one ranked robbery win)

Islam, jamahal hill, poatan, stipe when he fights jones, colby and masvidal as previously mentioned, although the colby one is more esoteric to me cause I don’t think he beat rda

Woodley beat a guy who wasn’t champion for the belt (Robbie), draw against wonderboy so fair enough they run it back, wonderboy shits the bed and loses a close fight even though he probably could have won if he tried a bit more , maia shooting takedowns with no setup for 25 minutes, till who arguably didn’t win his title eliminator, making his best win a rapidly declining cerrone. He got off pretty easy

All these early 2000s guys who came in with no ufc wins and got a title shot
 
Colby got 2 title shots off beating washed up Woodley and Masvidal. Unreal the gifts he's got from the UFC.
 
poatan
no one mentions his name here
because people like him
/thread
also gps
fought an ancient bisping with 1 eye

yeah i know people will hate my comment
because these two are fan favorites and good guys
hard pill to swallow
 
