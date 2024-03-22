Weakest paths to a title or reign?

Usman only had an easy reign becuase welterweight was kind of shit when he became champion, atleast in terms of who was right there for a title shot (no one really), so they just gave it to whoever was making noise despite not deserving it. He didn’t really duck anyone



McGregor at lightweight obviously, didn’t earn the shot



Chito, like you said. O malley also (one ranked robbery win)



Islam, jamahal hill, poatan, stipe when he fights jones, colby and masvidal as previously mentioned, although the colby one is more esoteric to me cause I don’t think he beat rda



Woodley beat a guy who wasn’t champion for the belt (Robbie), draw against wonderboy so fair enough they run it back, wonderboy shits the bed and loses a close fight even though he probably could have won if he tried a bit more , maia shooting takedowns with no setup for 25 minutes, till who arguably didn’t win his title eliminator, making his best win a rapidly declining cerrone. He got off pretty easy



All these early 2000s guys who came in with no ufc wins and got a title shot