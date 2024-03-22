Weakest paths to a title or reign?

Fedora Millionankles
In light of the bald goofs recent comment,
“You become a f—king world champion in the UFC, you went through death f—king row of the baddest motherf—kers in the sport in your division that you can possibly fight,” he continued.
I was thinking:
Who had the easiest runs to a title and title reigns? We all know guys like Merab, Belal, and Tony could go on double digit win streaks and still get passed over for guys like Chito and Colby, so who are the guys that were seemingly gifted title shots, never having gone through “death f—ing row” to get or remain there?
I think Usman is a prime example, fighting Colby x2, Masvidal x2, and Giblert Burns in his reign.
Jon Jones is another, having only one fight at HW against Gane to become Champ.
What are some others?
