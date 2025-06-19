We need to talk about Vietnam

In the midst of a few decades, they defeated France (1946–1954) (the first time a modern European colonial power was militarily expelled by a colonized nation), the U.S (1955–1975) (the single greatest military power that has ever existed on earth that dropped more bombs than all of WW2 combined, in addition to agent orange and napalm), the genocidal death cult known as the Khmer Rouge (1978–1979) (took their capital in two weeks), and then China, who immediately invaded after (with 200,000 troops that left after 27 days). That, in MMA terms, is a Jonathan Jones circa 2011-esque run that is unparalleled to my knowledge. Who else tops this run in that timeframe?



My Sherbros, I believe we need to get fewer tattoos about samurais and Bushidos and more about Vietnamese rice farmers with AK's, because they also sent Japan packing too. To top it all off, I'm discovering they are the friendliest people on earth as well. Truly remarkable. Culturally, we never recovered from the war. They seem completely at peace here. We should probably reflect on that before getting into another stupid fucking pointless war, but that's neither here nor there. The real lesson is:



"Speak softly, but carry big Dong" - Non-existent Vietnamese saying