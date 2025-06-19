We need to talk about Vietnam

blankenstein

blankenstein

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Feb 28, 2007
Messages
691
Reaction score
74
In the midst of a few decades, they defeated France (1946–1954) (the first time a modern European colonial power was militarily expelled by a colonized nation), the U.S (1955–1975) (the single greatest military power that has ever existed on earth that dropped more bombs than all of WW2 combined, in addition to agent orange and napalm), the genocidal death cult known as the Khmer Rouge (1978–1979) (took their capital in two weeks), and then China, who immediately invaded after (with 200,000 troops that left after 27 days). That, in MMA terms, is a Jonathan Jones circa 2011-esque run that is unparalleled to my knowledge. Who else tops this run in that timeframe?

My Sherbros, I believe we need to get fewer tattoos about samurais and Bushidos and more about Vietnamese rice farmers with AK's, because they also sent Japan packing too. To top it all off, I'm discovering they are the friendliest people on earth as well. Truly remarkable. Culturally, we never recovered from the war. They seem completely at peace here. We should probably reflect on that before getting into another stupid fucking pointless war, but that's neither here nor there. The real lesson is:

"Speak softly, but carry big Dong" - Non-existent Vietnamese saying
 
Wow you rarely post, but what made you come up with this thread?
 
They are also a good place to get cheap manufacturing. Disgusting, moist, vermin infested country though, unfortunately.
 
Richmma80 said:
Afganistan kicked America's ass, the British and Russia
Click to expand...
I would agree, but there was also quite a bit of time between each. If we go back further, Vietnam also fought off the Mongols three times as well.
 
quality post, you need to post more often.

and, vietnam is a place you should travel to.
beautiful.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

big franklin
We need to talk about Max Holloway. (Perspectives from an ex-fan)
2 3
Replies
40
Views
1K
big franklin
big franklin

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,267,045
Messages
57,446,127
Members
175,718
Latest member
Kombat Konnoisseur

Share this page

Back
Top